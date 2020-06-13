/
/
nolensville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:32 PM
105 Apartments for rent in Nolensville, TN📍
1816 Erlinger Drive
1816 Erlinger Drive, Nolensville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,345
2416 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
107 Burkitt Commons Ave
107 Burkitt Commons Ave, Nolensville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful home in Burkitt Commons - Property Id: 190167 Beautiful, new home in Burkitt Commons end unit with beautiful views. This family friendly 2,000 sq ft home with 3 bedrooms & 3.5 baths.
9008 Yates Court
9008 Yates Ct, Nolensville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1986 sqft
GREAT SPACE!!! Hardwood, granite, tile backsplash, recessed lighting, walk-in closets, attached garage, balcony off master bedroom. Landscaping, lawn care, building exterior maintenance provided by HOA. Full access to community pool.
511 Cedar Brook Lane
511 Cedarbrook Lane, Nolensville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2326 sqft
GREAT home, great location and desirable schools.. Hardwood floors main level. Kitchen opens to cozy den.. Large master on main level w/renovated bath. Over-sized deck (16x22) overlooks huge, fenced backyard. Cul-de-sac lot. No smoking.
345 Kara Ln
345 Kara Ln, Nolensville, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1874 sqft
New construction town home located in Burkitt Commons, end unit, lots of light. Very walk-able neighborhood with restaurants & stores just steps away from your door; Titos, Hoss Burger, Barrels & Brews...& more. 2 car garage, 4 BR, 3.
1612 Sunset Rd
1612 Sunset Road, Nolensville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Great location in a beautiful neighborhood and excellent schools. 3 Bedrooms all with walking-in-closets and 2 full bathrooms sitting on 1.90 Acre lot with private and park like backyard.
8661 Burkitt Place Drive
8661 Burkitt Place Drive, Nolensville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2414 sqft
Coming Soon available July 1st! Wonderful opportunity to rent a great home in Burkitt Place zoned for Nolensville schools. This beautiful well maintained 3 bedroom and 3 bath home with 2 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Nolensville
5547 Prada Dr.
5547 Prada Drive, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2309 sqft
OVERSIZED 4 BEDROOM BRENTWOOD TOWNHOUSE IN A PARK LIKE SETTING - Nestled in the High Point community with a park like setting, this newer construction townhouse offers over 2,300 square feet that includes 4 bedrooms, 3.
Autumn Oaks
7916 Oakfield Grove
7916 Oakfield Grove, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1900 sqft
Spacious and Well Maintained Home with 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths, Fenced Yard, Master Up, 2 Car Garage - 2 Story Home with 3 bedrooms and 2.
1510 Kemah Ct
1510 Kemah Court, Brentwood, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2386 sqft
4 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Brentwood. The main living area and bedrooms all have carpet flooring throughout. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room.
8253 Rossi Rd
8253 Rossi Road, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1645 sqft
3 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Brentwood. The main living area has carpet throughout, with hardwood flooring in the kitchen. On the main floor you will find a spacious living room.
992 Quinn Ter
992 Quinn Ter, Williamson County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
4058 sqft
New 2020 Home In Excellent Location, A Must See!!! - Property Id: 284511 Beautiful modern style farm home. Located within a desired community in Nolensville, TN. Only minutes to all shopping and top rated Williamson County Schools.
1291 Bridgeton Park
1291 Bridgeton Park Drive, Brentwood, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,898
4820 sqft
Luxurious Home with lots of Upgrades, deck, fence, hardwoods, Master Down, 2-Story Great Rm, Eat-In-Kitchen, Dbl Ovens, Fully Finished Basement, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer Included, Award Winning Brentwood Schools. Available July 1, 2020
5559 Prada
5559 Prada Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1779 sqft
2 master sized beds up, each w/full bath. Finished flex/office/bonus or 3rd bedroom in basement w3rd /full bath. Stainless/granite/hardwoods in the kitchen. Ideal set up for roommates or au pair suite.
5566 Prada Dr
5566 Prada Drive, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
828 sqft
Three story townhome off Nolensville Rd., just north of Concord Rd. in Brentwood. Four bedroom, three and half bath with a two car garage. Close to Kroger, Publix, Starbucks, McDonald's and more. Available July 1, 2020.
8803 Dolcetto Grove
8803 Dolcetto Grove, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1595 sqft
Beautifully maintained condo in ideal location!! Abundant natural light and spacious rooms throughout! Newly cleaned carpets and newer paint. Relaxing back deck with a tree-line for additional privacy.
1207 Boxthorn Dr
1207 Boxthorn Drive, Brentwood, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2341 sqft
Great location in a beautiful neighborhood. Convenient to great shopping and excellent schools.
8036 Mandan Dr
8036 Mandan Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1838 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.
8512 Calistoga Way
8512 Calistoga Way, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1591 sqft
3 bed, 2.5 bath towhnouse w/ open floor plan downstairs including eat-in kitchen and access to back patio. Master w/ separate shower and tub, walk-in closet. Laundry room up with washer/dryer connections. One car garage, lawn care included. No pets.
5560 Prada Drive
5560 Prada Drive, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1796 sqft
If you're looking for a town house in Brentwood with a ton of space, look no further! This 4 bed 3.5 bath home is the perfect spacious retreat from the daily grind.
8505 Calistoga Way
8505 Calistoga Way, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1724 sqft
Walking distance to Kroger/Publix/Starbucks/Walgreens. 10 miles to franklin, 16 miles to West End/Gulch area. 7.5 miles to Maryland farms area. Well maintained ready to move in. Coming soon with more info! Contact Asmith@renumgt.
Results within 5 miles of Nolensville
Cedar Pointe
Cedar Pointe
1157 Bell Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$950
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$817
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
1020 sqft
Welcome to Cedar Pointe Apartments, apartment living reimagined! The premier community in Antioch, Tennessee, we provide spacious, newly-renovated homes that feature modern amenities and luxurious shared spaces in a great location just minutes from
The Woodlands
Landmark at Wynton Pointe Apartment Homes
1000 Enclave Cir, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$940
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1041 sqft
Large apartments in quiet neighborhood between I-24 and I-65. Air conditioning and fireplace in unit. Extra storage. Community has tennis court and internet cafe. Pet-friendly.
Retreat at Lenox Village
8044 Bienville Dr, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,191
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1232 sqft
Assigned parking, spacious walk-in closets, 10-foot ceilings, in-unit washer and dryer. Community amenities feature temperature-controlled storage units, 24-hour fitness center and private media room. Located in Lenox Village.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Nolensville rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,180.
Some of the colleges located in the Nolensville area include Nashville State Community College, Austin Peay State University, Belmont University, Cumberland University, and Lipscomb University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Nolensville from include Nashville, Murfreesboro, Clarksville, Franklin, and Hendersonville.