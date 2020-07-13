Apartment List
/
TN
/
nashville
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:32 PM

241 Apartments for rent in Nashville, TN with pool

Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
15 Units Available
Elliston Place
ParkCentral Nashville
220 25th Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,509
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
City living meets nature at this modern Nashville community. Spacious rooms overlook Centennial Park. Rooms boast ceiling fans, carpets and in-unit laundry facilities. Internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
$
12 Units Available
Vanderbilt
Village at Vanderbilt
403 Village at Vanderbilt, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,520
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include covered parking, picnic area and pool. Units feature dishwashers and central air and heating. Located close to restaurants like Sportsman's Grill and shopping like Piggly Wiggly.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
8 Units Available
Elliston Place
Artemis Midtown
301 22nd Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,510
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,592
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek Midtown apartments with urban kitchen designs and spacious bedrooms. Enjoy use of the courtyard, outdoor fireplace and pool. Easy access to I-40. Near the good fun and music on Broadway.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
34 Units Available
LP Field
Stacks on Main
535 Main St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,305
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1040 sqft
Contemporary East Nashville apartments with quick access to Route 31. Rooms have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Bike storage, BBQ and grill, clubhouse and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
1 Unit Available
Heron Walk
Crossings at Madison
110 Archwood Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$910
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crossings at Madison in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
$
3 Units Available
Midtown
Barbizon Apartments
2006 Broadway, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,035
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
499 sqft
Residents of this property enjoy garage parking, an on-site gym and a swimming pool. Units come furnished and have walk-in closets. The Parthenon, Vanderbilt University and the Country Music Hall of Fame are nearby.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
$
51 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
505
505 Church St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,595
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,530
1067 sqft
Residents enjoy units with showcase kitchens, floor-to-ceiling windows and more. Community has saltwater pool, pickleball courts, grilling trellis and private cabanas. Located in the heart of downtown, close to bars and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
5 Units Available
Woodlawn
The Marquee at Belle Meade
4400 Ridgefield Way, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,510
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An intimate community with luxury apartments located close to Saint Thomas West Hospital and I-440. Newly renovated homes that feature in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
$
34 Units Available
Maxwell
The Cleo
1034 W Eastland Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,446
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1198 sqft
Homes with spacious closets, 9-foot ceilings, and granite countertops, overlooking downtown Nashville. Bike storage, outdoor grilling stations, and a clubroom for residents. Downtown Nashville is less than 10 minutes away.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
24 Units Available
Demonbreun
Cadence
1600 McGavock St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,465
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,213
989 sqft
Luxury meets comfort at this contemporary Demonbreun apartment complex. Bathtubs, carpets, ceiling fans, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry facilities. On-site clubhouse and coffee bar. Close to some of the best bars and restaurants in Nashville.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
$
9 Units Available
Elliston Place
Apollo Midtown
2110 Elliston Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,430
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1038 sqft
Upscale homes with in-unit laundry and open floor plans. Residents get access to a saltwater pool and fitness center. Close to Centennial Park, Vanderbilt University and Belmont Mansion. Minutes from I-65.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
16 Units Available
Dominion House
5099 Linbar Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$814
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
936 sqft
Recently updated homes right near I-24. Units feature ceiling fans and a patio/balcony. On-site laundry available. Dogs and cats allowed. Use the barbecue area whenever you please. Close to the Nashville Zoo.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
21 Units Available
LP Field
Eastside Heights
120 S 5th St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,182
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,219
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1112 sqft
Experience a comprehensive living package with an outdoor movie theater, saltwater pool, sundeck, gym and a pet spa. Easy access to the I-24 and proximity to the Nissan Stadium and locality parks offer added convenience.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
84 Units Available
Brittany Park
The Anson
950 Brittany Park Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,298
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,746
1362 sqft
You know Nashville. Now come discover The Anson – A Neighborhood South of Nashville. We’re close enough to see the bright lights and hear the steel guitars, yet just removed enough to provide the retreat you need from the hustle and bustle.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
34 Units Available
Demonbreun
Element Music Row
1515 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,605
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,616
1637 sqft
High-rise apartments and penthouses not far from the ramp to 40-65. Luxury residences feature floor-to-ceiling windows, balconies with stunning views, walk-in closets, breakfast bar with pendant lights and more. Community gym, pool and business center.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
36 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
The Gossett on Church
1201 Church St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,428
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,137
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Super modern apartments near I-40 in the heart of Nashville. White quartz countertops, kitchen islands and goose-neck faucets. Hardwood flooring and Roman tubs. Community has saltwater pool, yoga room and outdoor fire pit.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
36 Units Available
Creekstone Apartments
266 Stewarts Ferry Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$906
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,047
989 sqft
Modern community with a fenced dog park and two large pools. Two tennis courts, doggy stations, and private patios. Pet-friendly. Limited access gate entry. Updated kitchens and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
18 Units Available
Preakness Apartments
630 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$874
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
955 sqft
Close to I-24 and Downtown Nashville. Luxury amenities with a 24-hour fitness center, picnic pavilion with grilling area, and cyber cafe. Brushed-nickel accents, fireplaces and pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
34 Units Available
Historic Edgefield
Station 40
610 Sylvan Heights Wa, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,200
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1145 sqft
Super modern homes with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, close to I-24. Bike storage, bocce court, 24-hour maintenance, business center, courtyard and gym. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Belle Valley Apartments
Landmark at Lyncrest Reserve Apartment Homes
100 Belle Valley Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$984
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,536
1492 sqft
Apartments in rustic and relaxing neighborhood. Community amenities include pool, gym, tennis court, dog park and on-site laundry. Units feature fireplace, dishwasher, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
56 Units Available
Germantown
Carillion
1001 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,435
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1180 sqft
Near Victory Park, the Cumberland River and the Arts District. One- and two-bedroom units with patio/balcony, walk-in closets, granite countertops, modern appliances and washer/dryer. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, yoga, Wi-Fi cafe and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
38 Units Available
The Lexington
510 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,190
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,701
1320 sqft
Apartments located close I-40, and feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Luxury community amenities include tennis court, pool table, media room, gym and security system. Pets welcome with an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Discovery at Mountain View
5000 Mountain Springs Dr, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,013
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1004 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-24 and Nashville International Airport. Unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community features parking, pool, coffee bar and dog park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
11 Units Available
Heritage Square
Hickory Chase Apartment Homes
600 Heritage Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$913
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$973
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1341 sqft
Located just a few minutes from I-65 and Downtown Nashville. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, spacious layouts, and washers and dryers in some units. On-site pool, clubhouse with WiFi, and an off-leash dog park provided.

July 2020 Nashville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Nashville Rent Report. Nashville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Nashville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Nashville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Nashville Rent Report. Nashville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Nashville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Nashville rents declined slightly over the past month

Nashville rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Nashville stand at $948 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,164 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Nashville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Nashville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,339; of the 10 largest cities in Tennessee that we have data for, Kingsport and Knoxville, where two-bedrooms go for $609 and $971, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3% and -0.3%).
    • Clarksville, Johnson City, and Chattanooga have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.5%, 2.2%, and 1.8%, respectively).

    Nashville rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Nashville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Nashville is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Nashville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,164 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Nashville's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Nashville than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Nashville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Nashville
    $950
    $1,160
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Murfreesboro
    $920
    $1,130
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Franklin
    $1,090
    $1,340
    -1.1%
    1.4%
    Hendersonville
    $1,020
    $1,250
    0
    0.7%
    Smyrna
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.7%
    2.6%
    Gallatin
    $860
    $1,050
    0.2%
    -0.3%
    Goodlettsville
    $950
    $1,170
    0
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNashville 3 BedroomsNashville Accessible ApartmentsNashville Apartments under $900Nashville Apartments with Balcony
    Nashville Apartments with GarageNashville Apartments with GymNashville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNashville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Apartments with PoolNashville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Nashville Cheap PlacesNashville Dog Friendly ApartmentsNashville Furnished ApartmentsNashville Luxury PlacesNashville Pet Friendly PlacesNashville Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
    Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
    Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
    Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
    Mc MurrayGlencliff

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
    Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
    Trevecca Nazarene University