17 Apartments for rent in Springfield, TN📍
The Financials
Finding the perfect place only to be short on cash is an embarrassing situation. That's without mentioning the feelings of resentment when the place you end up in doesn't stack up. The good news for future Springfield residents is that you'll generally be able to find apartment complexes within your price range. It's not unusual to find places for rent for less than $1 per square foot!
Be Prepared
People often talk about taking your time and looking at everything when trying to find apartments or rental homes. Buried under all that well-meaning advice is the reality that you need to have your papers in order. That means having money on hand for down payments and security deposits (or extra deposits if you're looking for a pet-friendly apartment). It also means having a decent credit score or a co-signer ready when the lease agreement gets printed up.
Plan Long-Term
Unfortunately for folks who have their hearts set on super-short agreements or similar, most leases in Springfield appear to last at least six months, if not a full year. Month-to-month arrangements aren't often on the table. You have to ask yourself how long you'll be in this city. What are you looking for? As fantastic as city apartments can be, home rentals might end up being your best option.
Finding an apartment in Springfield has never been easier. Keeping these tips in mind, and browsing the following neighborhoods, you'll be surprised at how quickly your apartment hunt will be.
Adams/Cedar Hill: There's plenty of room for everyone here with this neighborhood being so spaced out -- meaning that people spend as much as half an hour commuting to work every day. Quiet and also full of unique character homes, this is what it means to live low-key.
Oakland/Mount Denson: With J-Hawk Expediting based in this neighborhood, it certainly looks like this could be part of Springfield's industrial area. Even so, there are plenty of solid houses to be found here. On average, it's a bit pricier to live in Oakland/Mount Denson, but the homes are definitely worthwhile if you can spare the change.
Curtiswood Lane/New Cut Road: This area's main selling point is the fact that it's walkable. Whether you're practicing your swing at the Legacy Golf Course, popping into Barry's Electronics for parts, or simply desperate for a location that lets you get away with not having a car, this is a neighborhood that deserves a second look.
R W Gordon Drive / Westwind Drive: Not unlike the Curtiswood Lane/New Cut Road area, this neighborhood also boasts accessibility. Furnish your apartment with whatever catches your eye at Your-1-STOP Home Decor and More, or revel in the many affordable apartments available here. It's your choice.
Courtland: Courtland neighborhoods are rustic, well established and comfortable. With both a Kroger and a Sally Beauty Supply near here, among others, this is another area worth checking out if you love the convenience of nearby amenities.
City Center: This is where all the action happens in Springfield. You'll find the Robertson County Courthouse, the County Sheriff and the County Finance Department all based in this section -- the city's heart. Whether you're shopping or exploring this community's history, City Center is where you want to be.
No Car, No Problem? Not Always.
With an overall Walk Score of 75, you'd expect running errands in Springfield to be a breeze, right? Well, not so fast. Before you throw out that car insurance quote while picturing scenic walks, you have to take care to check out specific addresses. You'll discover that a house on the likes of Ben Drive will have a walk score in the 30's. While the city itself has a high walk score, specific addresses might not.