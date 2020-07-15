17 Apartments for rent in Springfield, TN

AL
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1513 Bessie Street
1513 Bessie Street, Springfield, TN
3 Bedrooms
$895
748 sqft
Come check out this lovely single family home on a pretty tree lined property. There are 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom totaling 748 square feet of living space. Fully remodeled less than a year ago.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
254 Elder Dr
254 Elder Drive, Springfield, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Springfield TN- 3 BR(2 Master) 2BA Home - Property Id: 232793 Newly Renovated Property in a Wonderful Location, Convenient to Springfield, Nashville, Clarksville, Bowling Green KY.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
309 Reid Rd
309 Reid Rd, Springfield, TN
2 Bedrooms
$900
864 sqft
For more information, contact Jon Young at (615) 800-1035. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/nashville/2151191 to view more pictures of this property. CLEAN, BRIGHT, MOVE-IN READY!!! Across the street from Electrolux! Pet fee $300 per pet, max 2 pets.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
772 Shelby Lynn Dr
772 Shelby Lynn Drive, Springfield, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1056 sqft
Back on the Market! Renovated Home for Lease! *Corner Lot *Renovated Eat-in Kitchen *New SS Appliance Package *Fresh Paint*Main Suite w/ Ensuite & Walk-in Closet *Renovated Bathrooms w/ Custom Tile *New Luxury Vinyl Planking *Spacious Back Deck

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
417 20th Ave W
417 West 20th Avenue, Springfield, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
Description BRAND NEW SINGLE FAMILY HOME! 1100 Square foot home. 3 bedrooms including a master suite. All bedrooms have full closets.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1707 Woodside Dr 1
1707 Woodside Drive, Springfield, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1323 sqft
Beautiful home for rent in Springfield. 3 bed, 2 bath. Kitchen has granite countertops. Real hardwood and laminate hardwood throughout home. Bathroom has tile. Electric heat, room A/C, Stainless appliances, and has huge detached garage.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
722 Arabian Ln
722 Arabian Lane, Robertson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1270 sqft
This Super Nice All Brick Ranch home, sits privately on a cul - de- sac which backs up to The University of Tn. Ag.
Results within 5 miles of Springfield

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
5631 Highway 161
5631 Highway 161, Robertson County, TN
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
6192 sqft
HUGE 5 bedroom, 4 full bath, 2 half bath home- FULLY FURNISHED! - 5 bedroom 4.2 bath home FULLY FURNISHED WITH UTILITIES INCLUDED. Sleeps 15-20 people. Huge kitchen along with a beautiful dining room area. Pets are okay. (RLNE5036849)
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
8 Units Available
Standard at White House
126 Madeline Way, White House, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1325 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via schedule appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
7905 Highway 76E
7905 Highway 76 E, White House, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
3658 sqft
Do you like wide open spaces? This is the place for you. 2 bedroom, one being a master suite, and 2 full bathrooms, upstairs. 1 full Bath downstairs. House is on a working farm. Large rooms, a fireplace and an excellent view. Large Master suite.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
7840 Melton Road
7840 Melton Rd, Robertson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
Ranch home in the country yet close to everything. $45.00 application fee per adult. Must have good credit, verifiable rental history, monthly income of at least $4000.00, no evictions or criminal history.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4170 Turners Bend
4170 Turners Bend, Millersville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1254 sqft
Goodlettsville address but located in Millersville. New Paint and flooring. All one level. Split Bedrooms. White House Schools. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. NO EXCEPTIONS!! $45.00 application fee per adult.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
116 Rose Garden Lane
116 Rose Garden Lane, Goodlettsville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,178
2489 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,489 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
7672 HWY 25 E
7672 Main Street, Cross Plains, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3000 sqft
Owner of Property will show house Pets allowed with deposit

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
309 Sage Road East
309 Sage Road, White House, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1768 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in White House - Property Id: 102947 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home in White House, TN. Large, fenced backyard. Preferably no pets but we will consider on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet deposit.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2008 Skyline Dr
2008 Skyline Drive, Millersville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1800 sqft
Excellent home, quite neighborhood Repainted throughout, new carpet and vinyl *** No Smoking *** *** No Pets *** Job stability, good credit, rental reference are required please verify schools with the Robertson Co Board of Education

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
139 Braxton Park Ln
139 Braxton Park Lane, Goodlettsville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3174 sqft
Goodlettsville rental! Fantastic floor plan! Lot's of wood flooring, See-thru fireplace! Separate Bonus Room, Gorgeous view from deck, Cul-de-sac lot that backs up to the woods! Newer HVAC and water heater.

Median Rent in Springfield

Last updated Apr. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Springfield is $706, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $867.
Studio
$634
1 Bed
$706
2 Beds
$867
3+ Beds
$1,155
City GuideSpringfieldSpringfield: Where a legally blind student breaks records for his high school bowling team, home of a businessman nee Whig House Representative and more!
Surviving the Move to Springfield
The Financials

Finding the perfect place only to be short on cash is an embarrassing situation. That's without mentioning the feelings of resentment when the place you end up in doesn't stack up. The good news for future Springfield residents is that you'll generally be able to find apartment complexes within your price range. It's not unusual to find places for rent for less than $1 per square foot!

Be Prepared

People often talk about taking your time and looking at everything when trying to find apartments or rental homes. Buried under all that well-meaning advice is the reality that you need to have your papers in order. That means having money on hand for down payments and security deposits (or extra deposits if you're looking for a pet-friendly apartment). It also means having a decent credit score or a co-signer ready when the lease agreement gets printed up.

Plan Long-Term

Unfortunately for folks who have their hearts set on super-short agreements or similar, most leases in Springfield appear to last at least six months, if not a full year. Month-to-month arrangements aren't often on the table. You have to ask yourself how long you'll be in this city. What are you looking for? As fantastic as city apartments can be, home rentals might end up being your best option.

Neighborhoods
Finding an apartment in Springfield has never been easier. Keeping these tips in mind, and browsing the following neighborhoods, you'll be surprised at how quickly your apartment hunt will be.

Adams/Cedar Hill: There's plenty of room for everyone here with this neighborhood being so spaced out -- meaning that people spend as much as half an hour commuting to work every day. Quiet and also full of unique character homes, this is what it means to live low-key.

Oakland/Mount Denson: With J-Hawk Expediting based in this neighborhood, it certainly looks like this could be part of Springfield's industrial area. Even so, there are plenty of solid houses to be found here. On average, it's a bit pricier to live in Oakland/Mount Denson, but the homes are definitely worthwhile if you can spare the change.

Curtiswood Lane/New Cut Road: This area's main selling point is the fact that it's walkable. Whether you're practicing your swing at the Legacy Golf Course, popping into Barry's Electronics for parts, or simply desperate for a location that lets you get away with not having a car, this is a neighborhood that deserves a second look.

R W Gordon Drive / Westwind Drive: Not unlike the Curtiswood Lane/New Cut Road area, this neighborhood also boasts accessibility. Furnish your apartment with whatever catches your eye at Your-1-STOP Home Decor and More, or revel in the many affordable apartments available here. It's your choice.

Courtland: Courtland neighborhoods are rustic, well established and comfortable. With both a Kroger and a Sally Beauty Supply near here, among others, this is another area worth checking out if you love the convenience of nearby amenities.

City Center: This is where all the action happens in Springfield. You'll find the Robertson County Courthouse, the County Sheriff and the County Finance Department all based in this section -- the city's heart. Whether you're shopping or exploring this community's history, City Center is where you want to be.

Living in Springfield
No Car, No Problem? Not Always.

With an overall Walk Score of 75, you'd expect running errands in Springfield to be a breeze, right? Well, not so fast. Before you throw out that car insurance quote while picturing scenic walks, you have to take care to check out specific addresses. You'll discover that a house on the likes of Ben Drive will have a walk score in the 30's. While the city itself has a high walk score, specific addresses might not.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Springfield?
In Springfield, the median rent is $634 for a studio, $706 for a 1-bedroom, $867 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,155 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Springfield, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Springfield?
Some of the colleges located in the Springfield area include Nashville State Community College, Austin Peay State University, Belmont University, Cumberland University, and Lipscomb University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Springfield?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Springfield from include Nashville, Murfreesboro, Clarksville, Franklin, and Hendersonville.

