17 Apartments for rent in Springfield, TN

The Financials

Finding the perfect place only to be short on cash is an embarrassing situation. That's without mentioning the feelings of resentment when the place you end up in doesn't stack up. The good news for future Springfield residents is that you'll generally be able to find apartment complexes within your price range. It's not unusual to find places for rent for less than $1 per square foot!

Be Prepared

People often talk about taking your time and looking at everything when trying to find apartments or rental homes. Buried under all that well-meaning advice is the reality that you need to have your papers in order. That means having money on hand for down payments and security deposits (or extra deposits if you're looking for a pet-friendly apartment). It also means having a decent credit score or a co-signer ready when the lease agreement gets printed up.

Plan Long-Term

Unfortunately for folks who have their hearts set on super-short agreements or similar, most leases in Springfield appear to last at least six months, if not a full year. Month-to-month arrangements aren't often on the table. You have to ask yourself how long you'll be in this city. What are you looking for? As fantastic as city apartments can be, home rentals might end up being your best option.