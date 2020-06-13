128 Apartments for rent in Franklin, TN

/
Ashton Brook
100 Gillespie Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,062
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,768
1430 sqft
Pet-friendly community with resort-style pools, a fully equipped fitness studio and a dog park. Homes feature French doors, spacious closets and modern kitchens. Nashville is barely 20 minutes away.
Harpeth River Oaks
1000 Champions Cir, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$912
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,768
1341 sqft
Charming community minutes from historic downtown Franklin. Updates in the units include modern appliances, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, playground, clubhouse and coffee bar. Pet-friendly.
Retreat at Iron Horse
145 Legends Club Lane, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,455
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1314 sqft
Just fifteen minutes south of Nashville is the charming city of Franklin, where you'll find the incomparable Retreat at Iron Horse.
Dwell at McEwen
100 Reliance Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,135
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1463 sqft
Ultra-modern community with two 24-hour fitness centers, a saltwater pool and 10-foot ceilings. Apartments offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets with lots of storage. On-site yoga and parking.
Cadence Cool Springs Apartments
200 Resource Parkway, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,330
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1440 sqft
Contemporary Franklin apartments with air conditioning and carpets. Saltwater swimming pool, package-receiving services and business center. A short drive from Cool Springs Galleria and downtown Franklin. Close to I-65.
Novel Lockwood Glen
1001 Archdale Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,347
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,086
1355 sqft
Spacious homes with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and plush carpets. This pet-friendly community has a saltwater pool, a clubhouse, and a fitness studio, among other amenities. Minutes away from downtown Franklin.
Greenhaven
1001 Isleworth Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,137
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1174 sqft
A ranch-style home with air conditioning, granite counters and ceiling fans. Located in a spacious community with swimming pool and gym. Just off Route 31, which travels north toward downtown Franklin.
Venue at Cool Springs
1001 Midwood St, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,144
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1372 sqft
Garden-style community with designer finishes like granite countertops, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Located just 15 minutes from downtown Nashville and Cool Springs Galleria Shopping.
Grove Shadow Green
2000 Toll House Cir, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,106
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,671
1353 sqft
Located near restaurants, shopping and public transportation. 1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplaces, hardwood flooring, granite counters and patios/balconies. Detached garage space available with fee. Pool, 24-hour gym, playground and coffee bar. Pets welcome.
Madison Franklin
801 Del Rio Pike, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,135
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1114 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
South Wind Apartment Homes
549 Southwinds Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,166
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1149 sqft
A 20-minute ride from Downtown Nashville. On-site saltwater pool, resort-like layouts, a spa, and a resident lounge. Apartments feature a balcony or patio, beautiful views, and open floor plans.
IMT Cool Springs
101 Gillespie Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,125
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1449 sqft
Luxury community includes pool table, racquetball court, tennis court, wine room and gym. Units feature air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and fireplace. Just minutes from the heart of downtown Nashville.
IMT at the Galleria
427 Nichol Mill Ln, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,190
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1109 sqft
Luxury apartments near shopping malls and I-65. One- and two-bedroom apartments around central courtyard with pool, outdoor kitchen, lounge and fire pits. Units have GE kitchen and laundry appliances. Internet cafe, many common social features.
IMT Franklin Gateway
1116 Davenport Blvd, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***We're open and practicing Contact-Free leasing. Call us today!*** IMT Franklin Gateway's luxury apartments in Franklin, TN are conveniently located minutes from the I-840 and Nashville's most dynamic business district.
Harpeth Square Apartments
159 1st Avenue North, Franklin, TN
Studio
$1,590
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,749
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
1249 sqft
Our leasing office is now open and we have homes ready for immediate move in! We are operating as normal and would love to have you call or stop by today for a tour! Nestled inside Historic Downtown Franklin along the Harpeth River, Harpeth Square
Heritage Place
700 Westminster Dr, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
921 sqft
Recently renovated homes with granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry facilities. Swimming pool, playground and package receiving services. Just off Tennessee State Route 397; close to downtown Franklin.
Sussex Downs
1125 Magnolia Dr, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1089 sqft
Good location near shops and entertainment. On-site laundry facilities, a playground, a pool, and grilling area. Spacious apartments featuring full kitchens, larger closets, and beautiful cabinetry.
Viera Cool Springs
300 Royal Oaks Blvd, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,064
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
894 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes with fireplace, granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Grounds offer business center, pool, 24-hour gym, and more. Near downtown Franklin amenities, parks, Hwy 65, and Fort Granger.
The Everly at Historic Franklin
413 Brick Path Ln, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,305
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,870
1827 sqft
Stylish homes with walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a fitness center, a pool and outdoor grilling stations. Minutes away from downtown Franklin.
The Whitney
113 Magnolia Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,165
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
419 Henry Russell St
419 Henry Russell Street, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
2058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**FULLY FURNISHED**Upscale condo living in quaint Berry Farms! Check out this beautiful 3 story, 2 bed, 3 baths, plus bonus space on the 1st floor offers an open floor plan with a 2 car attached garage.
114 Fairground St
114 Fairground Street, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1040 sqft
Stunning remodel all one level brick home in downtown Franklin. Fresh paint, carpet and appliances. This is a home you will not want to miss out on. First showing 5/26/20
211 Everbright Ave
211 Everbright Ave, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1280 sqft
harming cottage close to downtown Franklin shops and eats! Completely remodeled kitchen with top of the line upgrades, new paint, refinished floors, huge yard.
216 5th Ave, S
216 5th Avenue South, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
864 sqft
Wonderful Short Term Rental, Hardwoods ,Granite SS app, tile SHOWER W/D incl. All utilities furnished, walk in pantry, abundant Parking space for two cars tandem parked. This is a short term rental only please call for available dates.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Franklin, the median rent is $990 for a studio, $1,102 for a 1-bedroom, $1,354 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,804 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Franklin, check out our monthly Franklin Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Franklin area include Nashville State Community College, Austin Peay State University, Belmont University, Cumberland University, and Lipscomb University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Franklin from include Nashville, Murfreesboro, Clarksville, Hendersonville, and Gallatin.