Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:32 PM

402 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Nashville, TN

Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
Arbors of Brentwood
100 Brentwood Pl, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,523
1289 sqft
Luxury resort-style living with three pools, a cyber cafe, tennis courts, and fitness facility. Apartment amenities include spacious closets, fitted kitchens, private balconies and patios. Close to Radnor Lake State Park and I-65.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
39 Units Available
The Overlook
727 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,281
1266 sqft
Boasting upscale amenities, premium finishes, and well appointed floor plans; you will love coming home to The Overlook. Our Antioch, TN apartments offer relaxation and serenity in a resort like atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:51pm
Whites Bend
30 Units Available
Views on the Cumberland II
7388 Cabot Dr, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1300 sqft
Luxury gated apartments overlooking the Cumberland River. Minutes from the I-40, with easy access to downtown Nashville and the shops at Nashville West. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:48pm
Metrocenter-North Rhodes Park
16 Units Available
The Parc at Metro Center
377 Athens Way, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1091 sqft
Welcome to The Parc at Metro Center Apartments. For Exceptional Comfort, Service and Convenience, come visit us and see what we have to offer and why you will be pleased to call The Parc at Metro Center your Home.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
47 Units Available
The Lakes Bellevue
200 Erin Ln, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1312 sqft
Units feature built-in bookshelves, vaulted ceilings, and spacious walk-in closets. Luxurious community amenities include parking, pool, and trash valet. Located just 20 minutes from downtown Nashville and abundant dining options.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Priest Lake
3555 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1234 sqft
Community features pool, fitness center and volleyball. Excellent location close to Nashville Shores Lakeside Resort, Elm Hill Recreation Area and Cook Public Use Area. Apartments have crown molding, 9-foot ceilings and washer/dryer hookup.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
McMurray
11 Units Available
Hickory Point
15180 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1219 sqft
Steps to Hickory Plaza Shopping Center. Each residence boasts high ceilings, large closets, and a private patio or balcony. On-site recreation room, indoor basketball court and fitness center. Conveniences include package concierge and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
27 Units Available
Bellevue Heights
1000 Amberwood Cir, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1675 sqft
Minutes to I-40. Hilltop apartment community close to Nashville West Mall. Select apartments feature bay windows, private entries and laundry rooms. Community provides multiple recreational amenities, including planned socials.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Keystone Farms
5360 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,656
1344 sqft
Located between I-65 and I-24. Spacious homes feature hardwood flooring, ice maker, a modern kitchen and carpeting. Community has a pool, a playground and resident parking. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
29 Units Available
Cherry Creek
1100 Crystal Spring Ln, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1402 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned apartments with extra storage and walk-in closets. Round-the-clock maintenance. Amenities galore with internet cafe, media room, courtyard, playground, pool, gym and basketball court. Close to I-40.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
The Blue Note
305 Millwood Dr, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1400 sqft
Now we can offer you a way to tour our community with one of our leasing professionals from the comfort of your own mobile device.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Heritage Square
14 Units Available
Hickory Chase Apartment Homes
600 Heritage Dr, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1341 sqft
Located just a few minutes from I-65 and Downtown Nashville. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, spacious layouts, and washers and dryers in some units. On-site pool, clubhouse with WiFi, and an off-leash dog park provided.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Stone Ridge Apartments
500 Piccadilly Row, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,333
1235 sqft
Community features pools, mature landscaping and private balcony. Great location close to Ezell Rd Park and Mill Creek. Apartments include balcony or patio, washer/dryer connections and upgraded kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 79

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Talbot's Corner
10 Units Available
Hillhurst
1100 Sunset Cir, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1316 sqft
Located minutes from downtown Nashville and Five Points in East Nashville. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with air conditioning and large closets. Community has BBQ, picnic area and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
107 Units Available
Novel West Nashville
7113 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,415
1338 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Experience Nashville living at Novel West Nashville.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 06:43pm
Edge of Lake
2 Units Available
Noah's Landing
2570 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Noah's Landing in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
Discovery at Mountain View
5000 Mountain Springs Dr, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1401 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-24 and Nashville International Airport. Unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community features parking, pool, coffee bar and dog park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Audubon Park
600 Whispering Hills Dr, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1250 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, washers and dryers, and walk-in closets. Green community welcomes pets. Dog park on site. Playground, pool and tennis court available.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 06:39pm
Whitebridge
32 Units Available
Views at Hillwood
6430 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1130 sqft
Overlooking the music capital of America, Hillwood Pointe is just minutes from downtown Nashville and offers easy-living: spacious floor plans, full-size washer and dryer, hillside pool and easy access to I-40.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 8 at 06:01pm
Davenport Condos
3 Units Available
Davenport Condominiums
125 Davenport Dr, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1317 sqft
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Community includes a 24-hour gym, pool and barbecue area. Near shops and restaurants along Murfreesboro Pike. Close to Nashboro Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Trinity Lane
2 Units Available
Uptown Flats
101 Gatewood Ave, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1040 sqft
Brand new "green" apartment property located in close proximity to downtown Nashville, transit lines and entertainment. Community features a business center, rain gardens and secured parking. Units have electric kitchens, tile floor and large closets.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Glencliff
16 Units Available
Gazebo Apartments
141 Neese Dr, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1201 sqft
Vibrant community with vegetable garden, 35 acres of outdoor space, tennis courts, pools, and gym. Apartments offer hardwood floors, granite counters, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. About 15 minutes from downtown Nashville for dining and music.
Verified

1 of 96

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
8 Units Available
Brighton Valley
500 Brooksboro Ter, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1475 sqft
Located just minutes away from Nashville Airport and Nashville's downtown square. Community has one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, as well as two- and three-bedroom townhomes.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 06:42pm
Heron Walk
13 Units Available
Rothwood Apartments
600 Rothwood Ave, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1280 sqft
Wake up every day at Rothwood Apartments in Madison, TN where we pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a sense of community for our residents.

Welcome to the June 2020 Nashville Rent Report. Nashville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Nashville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Nashville Rent Report. Nashville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Nashville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Nashville rents declined slightly over the past month

Nashville rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Nashville stand at $950 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,166 for a two-bedroom. Nashville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Nashville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,354; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Kingsport, where a two-bedroom goes for $609, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.9%).
    • Clarksville, Franklin, and Johnson City have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.4%, 3.1%, and 2.9%, respectively).

    Nashville rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Nashville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Nashville is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Nashville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,166 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.1% rise in Nashville.
    • While Nashville's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Nashville than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Nashville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Nashville
    $950
    $1,170
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Murfreesboro
    $920
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Franklin
    $1,100
    $1,350
    -1.2%
    3.1%
    Hendersonville
    $1,020
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Smyrna
    $1,070
    $1,310
    -0.2%
    4.4%
    Gallatin
    $850
    $1,050
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Goodlettsville
    $950
    $1,170
    0.4%
    0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

