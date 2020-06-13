/
white house
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:32 PM
57 Apartments for rent in White House, TN📍
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Standard at White House
126 Madeline Way, White House, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1325 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via schedule appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
144 Willowleaf Lane
144 Willowleaf Lane, White House, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1797 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
216 Apache Trail
216 Apache Trail, White House, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1625 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath White House home - Property Id: 133819 Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in White House. Wood flooring, fireplace, deck and garage.
Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
106 Foster Drive
106 Foster Drive, White House, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2133 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
807 N Palmers Chapel Rd
807 North Palmers Chapel Road, White House, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
All one level on large 1/2 acre lot. 3 bedrooms 1 1/2 baths. Den off kitchen. Large storage shed with roll up garage door. Country feel yet close to everything! $45.00 application fee per adult.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
107 BRIDLEWOOD CT
107 Bridlewood Court, White House, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1206 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in desirable Northwoods neighborhood. Fenced back yard and storage shed. House to be painted and kitchen updated once vacant.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
113 Magnolia Dr.
113 Magnolia, White House, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2083 sqft
Beautiful fully updated home on .45 acre in Sumner County/White House school district. Fenced back yard, huge front/side yards, eat in kitchen w/granite & stainless appliances. 3 bedrooms w/2 full baths downstairs.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
104 Elementary Drive Unit B
104 Elementary Drive, White House, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1503 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the heart of White House. Lower unit of duplex. Hardwood floors. Granite counter tops. Large rooms. Living room, great room, high ceilings. Lots of light. Nearly new HVAC. Lots of possibilities.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
260 Jocelyn Dr
260 Jocelyn Dr, White House, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1728 sqft
COMING SOON!!! 2017 built one level, Beautiful 3 Bd, 2 Ba, White House Schools: Jacuzzi tub, separate walk-in tiled shower, master walk in closet, Florida room, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space w/kitchen bar, private yard w/
Results within 1 mile of White House
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2729 Heights Circle Rd
2729 Heights Circle Road, Robertson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Heights circle - Property Id: 262944 Nice home in the White House area for coming up for rent next month. Home is located in the White House Heritage school district. Nice quiet neighborhood but still convenient to town.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
4170 Turners Bend
4170 Turners Bend, Millersville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1254 sqft
Goodlettsville address but located in Millersville. New Paint and flooring. All one level. Split Bedrooms. White House Schools. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. NO EXCEPTIONS!! $45.00 application fee per adult.
Results within 5 miles of White House
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
2108 Yount Dr
2108 Yount Dr, Ridgetop, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
980 sqft
Super CUTE 3 bedroom / 1 bath, ALL brick home. GREAT location with easy access to Interstate 24. LARGE "fenced in" backyard. Stove/Oven, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer available. NO pets (inside or outside), NO smoking (of any kind).
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
103 N. Cedar
103 N Cedar St, Cross Plains, TN
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Convenient location, 10 minutes from I 65. Unique, historic apartment in downtown Cross Plains. Built in the late 1800's. Feels like a cabin. 3 large open rooms. 2 of which are approximately 19 x 15.
Results within 10 miles of White House
Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
8 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at the Hunt Club
2325 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An upscale community with stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel accents and gourmet kitchens. On-site fitness center, outdoor kitchen, recycling programs and a car care station. A resort-like pool and cyber cafe provided.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Cantare at Indian Lake Village
120 Cinema Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,054
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1433 sqft
Luxurious living in Hendersonville, near Tennessee State Route 386. Charming units boast 9-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and private balconies or patio. Clubhouse, coffee bar and courtyard all located on site.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
The Retreat at Indian Lake
908 Cardinal Lane, Hendersonville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$954
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1000 sqft
Situated just northwest of Nashville in Hendersonville, TN, The Retreat at Indian Lake offers spacious apartments in a premier location.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
14 Units Available
The Hamilton
100 Windsor Park Ln, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$905
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
913 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with spacious walk-in closets, wood burning fireplaces, and private patios. Residents have access to online portal for making payments and maintenance requests. Close to Old Hickory Lane.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
22 Units Available
Aventura at Indian Lake
245 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,038
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,603
1196 sqft
All sorts of amenities in this modern, pet-friendly complex. Common areas include pool, playground, courtyard and coffee bar. Air-conditioned apartments contain in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Shopping, dining, gym and movie theater minutes away.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
35 Units Available
Monthaven Park
126 Monthaven Park PI, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,028
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1226 sqft
Luxury apartment homes, a short drive from the downtown area with easy access to I-65. Units boast vaulted ceilings, tile baths and fully equipped kitchens with serving bars. Community also features summer sport facilities.
Last updated June 13 at 02:30pm
9 Units Available
Summerfield Place
452 Moss Trl, Goodlettsville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,120
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1240 sqft
Summerfield Place, located in a quiet residential neighborhood in Goodlettsville, offers large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
24 Units Available
1070 Main
1070 W Main St, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$905
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1212 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour.
Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Marina Pointe
1 Carrington Rd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,079
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated between the Cumberland River and the Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club, Marina Pointe offers apartments and townhomes in an ideal location.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
25 Units Available
Revere at Hidden Creek
2067 Springdale Lane, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just off I-386 with easy access to all of greater Nashville. Pet-friendly community with resident clubhouse, fitness center and playground. Electronic rent payment available.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
27 Units Available
Wellington Farms Apartments
273 Big Station Camp Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$949
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1366 sqft
Wellington Farms luxury apartments provide a level of comfort and convenience that can't be beat.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for White House rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,370.
Some of the colleges located in the White House area include Nashville State Community College, Austin Peay State University, Belmont University, Cumberland University, and Lipscomb University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to White House from include Nashville, Murfreesboro, Clarksville, Franklin, and Hendersonville.
