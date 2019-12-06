All apartments in Nashville
235 Bonnalynn Drive
235 Bonnalynn Drive

235 Bonnalynn Drive · (615) 205-7407
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
235 Bonnalynn Drive, Nashville, TN 37076
Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Welcome Home to this just renovated Hermitage 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex conveniently located at 2335 A B Bonnalynn Drive. Fresh paint throughout.

This home opens to a large, open living room and kitchen with a lot of countertop space and cabinet storage and double sink. Kitchen also will have an electric stove and refrigerator add to the property. Washer/Dryer hookups in Kitchen.

Fresh coat of gray paint throughout. Countertop bar in living room, large double windows in the living room and with ceiling fan.

Tiled bathroom with tub shower, and vanity in bathroom.

New carpet in the bedrooms, new gray wide plank flooring in the living room and kitchen.

Washer/Dryer hookups. Lawn Care included. Off-street parking. Shared driveway and shared yard.

Central Heat and Air.

Rent is $895 per month. The deposit is $895. ~700 sq ft.

Pets considered with $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet and pet agreement.

Tenants required to carry and show proof of renters' insurance. Tenants required to have contracted trash service for weekly pick up by professional trash vendor.

Unit A is on the right side when facing the front of the duplex.

Please view this property at your own risk. Please do not view this property if you are sick or if against local or national orders. Lockbox and property are not sanitized between visits.
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1804522?source=marketing

Thanks for your interest. Please let us know if you have any questions. Heritage Property Management LLC. 615-924-9115
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Bonnalynn Drive have any available units?
235 Bonnalynn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 Bonnalynn Drive have?
Some of 235 Bonnalynn Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Bonnalynn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
235 Bonnalynn Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Bonnalynn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 Bonnalynn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 235 Bonnalynn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 235 Bonnalynn Drive does offer parking.
Does 235 Bonnalynn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Bonnalynn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Bonnalynn Drive have a pool?
No, 235 Bonnalynn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 235 Bonnalynn Drive have accessible units?
No, 235 Bonnalynn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Bonnalynn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Bonnalynn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
