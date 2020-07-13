Union On Thompson

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant 18 years of age or older; $75 if married
Deposit: $200-Up to a full month's rent
Move-in Fees: No
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 2
restrictions: Any aggressive breeds are not allowed on property; 45 lbs is the weight limit
Parking Details: Yes, each apartment gets 2 parking spaces and there is designated parking for guests.