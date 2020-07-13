All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like Union On Thompson.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
Union On Thompson
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:36 AM

Union On Thompson

1020 Thompson Pl · (615) 908-2736
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
South Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1020 Thompson Pl, Nashville, TN 37217
South Nashville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit DT-10 · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit DC-13 · Avail. now

$869

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit DC-20 · Avail. now

$869

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Union On Thompson.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
guest parking
hot tub
package receiving
playground
Union on Thompson offers efficiency, one and two-bedroom apartments conveniently located near shopping centers, banks, schools, restaurants, bus lines and the Nashville International Airport. We provide: Picnic Area with Charcoal Grills. Laundry Facilities. Fully Equipped Kitchens. Spacious Floor Plans.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant 18 years of age or older; $75 if married
Deposit: $200-Up to a full month's rent
Move-in Fees: No
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 2
restrictions: Any aggressive breeds are not allowed on property; 45 lbs is the weight limit
Parking Details: Yes, each apartment gets 2 parking spaces and there is designated parking for guests.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Union On Thompson have any available units?
Union On Thompson has 7 units available starting at $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does Union On Thompson have?
Some of Union On Thompson's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Union On Thompson currently offering any rent specials?
Union On Thompson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Union On Thompson pet-friendly?
Yes, Union On Thompson is pet friendly.
Does Union On Thompson offer parking?
Yes, Union On Thompson offers parking.
Does Union On Thompson have units with washers and dryers?
No, Union On Thompson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Union On Thompson have a pool?
Yes, Union On Thompson has a pool.
Does Union On Thompson have accessible units?
No, Union On Thompson does not have accessible units.
Does Union On Thompson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Union On Thompson has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Union On Thompson?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waterford Crossings
5825 Crossings Blvd
Nashville, TN 37013
Village at Vanderbilt
403 Village at Vanderbilt
Nashville, TN 37212
Crossings at East Nashville
321 Walton Lane
Nashville, TN 37115
Brentwood Downs
1 Derby Trace
Nashville, TN 37211
City View
500 Rolling Mill Hill Road
Nashville, TN 37210
Novo Donelson
135 Donelson Pike
Nashville, TN 37214
Vista Germantown
515 Madison St
Nashville, TN 37208
Chase Cove Apartments
2999 Smith Springs Rd
Nashville, TN 37217

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity