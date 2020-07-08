All apartments in Nashville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:11 AM

Hillmeade Apartment Homes

6800 Highway 70 S · (615) 422-4023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to one month FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Location

6800 Highway 70 S, Nashville, TN 37221

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2008 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,149

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1005 sqft

Unit 1904 · Avail. now

$1,288

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1005 sqft

Unit 1509 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,308

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1005 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1901 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,289

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Unit 2703 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit 1303 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,329

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3501 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,361

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Unit 3503 · Avail. now

$1,391

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Unit 3704 · Avail. Sep 29

$1,431

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hillmeade Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
trash valet
hot tub
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Hillmeade Apartment Homes in Nashville, TN 37221 offers newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms in select homes that include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry and wood flooring throughout. Feel at home in one of our spacious floor plans with wood burning fireplaces, full size washer and dryer, central AC and private screened in verandas. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Enjoy taking a walk on our nature trail on property with 55 acres of trees and scenery and a half mile hiking trail that goes through the community. Hillmeade community also includes 2 saltwater pools, 24 hour fitness center, two tennis courts, updated social deck where you can enjoy a BBQ while enjoying the beautiful views of the lake. We are a smoke free, pet friendly community with no weight limit on dogs. Biking distance to Edwin Warner and Percy Warner Parks and the West Nashville shopping district. Conveniently located 15 minutes from downtown Nashville, and 30 minutes from Nashville International Airport. BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300-$400
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
Dogs
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned. Any additional parking spaces are available for a monthly fee and on a first-come, first-served basis in our parking lot. Other, assigned: $40/month. First parking space is a reserved spot in our private parking lot. Garage lot, assigned: $140/month. Garage parking options are available for residents.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hillmeade Apartment Homes have any available units?
Hillmeade Apartment Homes has 21 units available starting at $1,149 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does Hillmeade Apartment Homes have?
Some of Hillmeade Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hillmeade Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Hillmeade Apartment Homes is offering the following rent specials: Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to one month FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Is Hillmeade Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Hillmeade Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Hillmeade Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Hillmeade Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Hillmeade Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hillmeade Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hillmeade Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Hillmeade Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Hillmeade Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Hillmeade Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Hillmeade Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
No, Hillmeade Apartment Homes does not have units with dishwashers.
