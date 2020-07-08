Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage trash valet hot tub

We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Hillmeade Apartment Homes in Nashville, TN 37221 offers newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms in select homes that include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry and wood flooring throughout. Feel at home in one of our spacious floor plans with wood burning fireplaces, full size washer and dryer, central AC and private screened in verandas. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Enjoy taking a walk on our nature trail on property with 55 acres of trees and scenery and a half mile hiking trail that goes through the community. Hillmeade community also includes 2 saltwater pools, 24 hour fitness center, two tennis courts, updated social deck where you can enjoy a BBQ while enjoying the beautiful views of the lake. We are a smoke free, pet friendly community with no weight limit on dogs. Biking distance to Edwin Warner and Percy Warner Parks and the West Nashville shopping district. Conveniently located 15 minutes from downtown Nashville, and 30 minutes from Nashville International Airport. BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.