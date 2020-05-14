All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 1403 4th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
1403 4th Ave N
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

1403 4th Ave N

1403 4th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Germantown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1403 4th Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37208
Germantown

Amenities

microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
Property Amenities
Wonderful fully furnished beauty in one of Nashville's Hottest locations, Germantown!!! Walk to Butchertown Hall, 5th and Taylor, 312 Pizza, City House, Germantown Cafe and so much more. You DON'T WANT TO MISS THIS!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1403 4th Ave N have any available units?
1403 4th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Is 1403 4th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1403 4th Ave N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 4th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 1403 4th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 1403 4th Ave N offer parking?
No, 1403 4th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 1403 4th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1403 4th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 4th Ave N have a pool?
No, 1403 4th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1403 4th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1403 4th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 4th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1403 4th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1403 4th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1403 4th Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Midtown
1700 State St
Nashville, TN 37203
One MetroCenter
45 Vantage Way
Nashville, TN 37228
The Residences at Glenview Reserve
100 Arbor Creek Blvd
Nashville, TN 37217
Allegro on Bell
1500 Brentridge Drive
Nashville, TN 37013
The Morris
818 19th Ave S
Nashville, TN 37203
Residences at Aertson Midtown
905 20th Ave S
Nashville, TN 37203
12 South Apartments
2310 12th Ave S
Nashville, TN 37204
The Parc at Metro Center
377 Athens Way
Nashville, TN 37228

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University