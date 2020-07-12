Apartment List
/
TN
/
nashville
/
germantown
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:03 PM

388 Apartments for rent in Germantown, Nashville, TN

Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
95 Units Available
Broadstone Stockyards
222 Stockyard St., Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,515
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,689
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1335 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
57 Units Available
Carillion
1001 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,435
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1180 sqft
Near Victory Park, the Cumberland River and the Arts District. One- and two-bedroom units with patio/balcony, walk-in closets, granite countertops, modern appliances and washer/dryer. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, yoga, Wi-Fi cafe and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
28 Units Available
Flats at Taylor Place
1515 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,265
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1121 sqft
Minutes to downtown Nashville. Upscale apartments with high-end finishes and contemporary amenities. Lofts feature two-story windows with downtown views. Amenities include a sky lounge, swimming pool, and several garden courtyards. Multiple shops and restaurants on-site.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Vista Germantown
515 Madison St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,370
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1117 sqft
Vista Germantown, located in the heart of Nashville's historic, most sought after neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Peyton Stakes
1401 3rd Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,330
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Nashville's Germantown neighborhood, near the Cumberland River. Stylish, smoke-free community of one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with hardwood flooring, extra storage and stainless-steel appliances. Garage space included. Pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
4 Units Available
The Monroe
1300 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,310
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,412
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,484
1178 sqft
Never-lived-in apartments in Nashville's Germantown neighborhood. A resort-style pool, a pet spa, a pub room and a bike shop are on site. Farmhouse sinks, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 07:00am
6 Units Available
Atlas Germantown
200 Madison Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,454
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1093 sqft
Imagine yourself walking amid a thriving urban oasis. New experiences and amenities await you at every turn. Light, sound, and music fill your senses with wanderlust.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1400 Rosa L Parks Blvd
1400 8th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$2,395
1154 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
HISTORIC 2-LEVEL CONDO WITH ADDITIONAL LOFT SPACE | SOARINGS CEILINGS AND EXPOSED BRICK INTERIOR | STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & SOLID SURFACE COUNTERTOPS | TILE WALK-IN SHOWER IN MASTER BATH | GATED COMMUNITY FEATURING TWO POOLS, FITNESS CENTER, DOG

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1216 4th Ave, N
1216 4th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$2,250
1200 sqft
EAT, Work, Sleep & Play! This is a two story townhome in Historic Germantown. It is a one bedroom with large open windows. Hardwood Flooring and Tile throughout! Alarm system, washer and dryer, two balconies...one with a fabulous downtown view.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1401 4th Ave, N
1401 4th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
780 sqft
Beautifully furnished home in highly desirable location! 100% walkable to all Germantown attractions including the new Sounds baseball stadium, many of Nashville's finest restaurants and nightlife, Farmers Market, and Bicentennial Mall.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1403 4th Ave, N
1403 4th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
780 sqft
Beautifully furnished home in highly desirable location! 100% walkable to all Germantown attractions including the new Sounds baseball stadium, many of Nashville's finest restaurants and nightlife, Farmers Market, and Bicentennial Mall.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
402 Taylor St
402 Taylor St, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
972 sqft
Beautifully renovated home in highly desirable location! 100% walkable to all Germantown attractions including the new Sounds baseball stadium, many of Nashville's finest restaurants and nightlife, Farmers Market, and Bicentennial Mall.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1227 4th Ave, N
1227 4th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,700
771 sqft
Location literally can't be beat! Spacious beautiful brick walk-up with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and its own dedicated garage + an additional parking spot directly behind the unit.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1350 Rosa L Parks Blvd
1350 8th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,600
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom loft in Germantown with exposed brick walls, soaring ceiling, beams, and hardwood floors. Werthan Lofts is a historic factory converted into new construction townhomes and flats.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1201 7th Ave N A
1201 7th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,008
2700 sqft
Unit A Available 08/01/20 Office space - Property Id: 310716 Four offices with conference space, secretary space and kitchen facilities. Hardwood floors. One block from Capital, Bicentennial Mall and Farmer's Market. Two blocks from downtown.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
817 3rd Ave N #217
817 3rd Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1165 sqft
COMING SOON!!! Lovely and Spacious Downtown 2/2 condo! - This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has an open floor plan and is located next to the new Sounds Stadium and walking distance to Germantown, Downtown Nashville, & Farmer's Market.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
724 4th Avenue North
724 4th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1725 sqft
Check out this Downtown/Germantown 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath, 1,725-SF townhome. Features include hardwoods throughout, granite/stainless kitchen, granite baths, lots of natural light, private courtyard with gas grill, 1-car garage, gas grill, more.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
303 Criddle St
303 Criddle Street, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1307 sqft
Germantown living sweeping views Downtown Nashville in the Germantown behind First Tennessee baseball stadium has stairwell and Elevator access. Beautiful spacious 1100 sq ft.

1 of 32

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
500 Madison St. Unit 101
500 Madison St, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
STUNNING 2 BEDROOM GERMANTOWN LOFT - This stunning 2 bedroom loft offers 1,200 square feet and is located in the heart of Germantown.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Monroe
1300 4th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$2,100
759 sqft
Modern tones throughout, from the granite countertops to the perfectly paired farmhouse kitchen sink.
Results within 1 mile of Germantown
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
Eastside Heights
120 S 5th St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,182
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,219
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1112 sqft
Experience a comprehensive living package with an outdoor movie theater, saltwater pool, sundeck, gym and a pet spa. Easy access to the I-24 and proximity to the Nissan Stadium and locality parks offer added convenience.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
34 Units Available
Element Music Row
1515 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,605
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,616
1637 sqft
High-rise apartments and penthouses not far from the ramp to 40-65. Luxury residences feature floor-to-ceiling windows, balconies with stunning views, walk-in closets, breakfast bar with pendant lights and more. Community gym, pool and business center.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
36 Units Available
The Gossett on Church
1201 Church St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,428
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,137
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Super modern apartments near I-40 in the heart of Nashville. White quartz countertops, kitchen islands and goose-neck faucets. Hardwood flooring and Roman tubs. Community has saltwater pool, yoga room and outdoor fire pit.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
23 Units Available
Skyhouse Nashville
111 17th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,650
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,970
1009 sqft
Situated at the end of Music Row. Luxury high-rise apartment community with on-site retail. Fitness studio, executive conference room and rooftop swimming pool also on the premises. All homes are wired for Google Fiber.

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TN
Columbia, TNBrentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TN
Dickson, TNWhite House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNFairview, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University