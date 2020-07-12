388 Apartments for rent in Germantown, Nashville, TN

/
95 Units Available
Broadstone Stockyards
222 Stockyard St., Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,515
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,689
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1335 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
57 Units Available
Carillion
1001 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,435
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1180 sqft
Near Victory Park, the Cumberland River and the Arts District. One- and two-bedroom units with patio/balcony, walk-in closets, granite countertops, modern appliances and washer/dryer. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, yoga, Wi-Fi cafe and bike storage.
28 Units Available
Flats at Taylor Place
1515 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,265
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1121 sqft
Minutes to downtown Nashville. Upscale apartments with high-end finishes and contemporary amenities. Lofts feature two-story windows with downtown views. Amenities include a sky lounge, swimming pool, and several garden courtyards. Multiple shops and restaurants on-site.
13 Units Available
Vista Germantown
515 Madison St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,370
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1117 sqft
Vista Germantown, located in the heart of Nashville's historic, most sought after neighborhood.
15 Units Available
Peyton Stakes
1401 3rd Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,330
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Nashville's Germantown neighborhood, near the Cumberland River. Stylish, smoke-free community of one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with hardwood flooring, extra storage and stainless-steel appliances. Garage space included. Pool and gym.
4 Units Available
The Monroe
1300 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,310
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,412
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,484
1178 sqft
Never-lived-in apartments in Nashville's Germantown neighborhood. A resort-style pool, a pet spa, a pub room and a bike shop are on site. Farmhouse sinks, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
6 Units Available
Atlas Germantown
200 Madison Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,454
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1093 sqft
Imagine yourself walking amid a thriving urban oasis. New experiences and amenities await you at every turn. Light, sound, and music fill your senses with wanderlust.
1 Unit Available
1400 Rosa L Parks Blvd
1400 8th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$2,395
1154 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
HISTORIC 2-LEVEL CONDO WITH ADDITIONAL LOFT SPACE | SOARINGS CEILINGS AND EXPOSED BRICK INTERIOR | STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & SOLID SURFACE COUNTERTOPS | TILE WALK-IN SHOWER IN MASTER BATH | GATED COMMUNITY FEATURING TWO POOLS, FITNESS CENTER, DOG
1 Unit Available
1216 4th Ave, N
1216 4th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$2,250
1200 sqft
EAT, Work, Sleep & Play! This is a two story townhome in Historic Germantown. It is a one bedroom with large open windows. Hardwood Flooring and Tile throughout! Alarm system, washer and dryer, two balconies...one with a fabulous downtown view.
1 Unit Available
1401 4th Ave, N
1401 4th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
780 sqft
Beautifully furnished home in highly desirable location! 100% walkable to all Germantown attractions including the new Sounds baseball stadium, many of Nashville's finest restaurants and nightlife, Farmers Market, and Bicentennial Mall.
1 Unit Available
1403 4th Ave, N
1403 4th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
780 sqft
Beautifully furnished home in highly desirable location! 100% walkable to all Germantown attractions including the new Sounds baseball stadium, many of Nashville's finest restaurants and nightlife, Farmers Market, and Bicentennial Mall.
1 Unit Available
402 Taylor St
402 Taylor St, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
972 sqft
Beautifully renovated home in highly desirable location! 100% walkable to all Germantown attractions including the new Sounds baseball stadium, many of Nashville's finest restaurants and nightlife, Farmers Market, and Bicentennial Mall.
1 Unit Available
1227 4th Ave, N
1227 4th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,700
771 sqft
Location literally can't be beat! Spacious beautiful brick walk-up with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and its own dedicated garage + an additional parking spot directly behind the unit.
1 Unit Available
1350 Rosa L Parks Blvd
1350 8th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,600
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom loft in Germantown with exposed brick walls, soaring ceiling, beams, and hardwood floors. Werthan Lofts is a historic factory converted into new construction townhomes and flats.
1 Unit Available
1201 7th Ave N A
1201 7th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,008
2700 sqft
Unit A Available 08/01/20 Office space - Property Id: 310716 Four offices with conference space, secretary space and kitchen facilities. Hardwood floors. One block from Capital, Bicentennial Mall and Farmer's Market. Two blocks from downtown.
1 Unit Available
817 3rd Ave N #217
817 3rd Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1165 sqft
COMING SOON!!! Lovely and Spacious Downtown 2/2 condo! - This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has an open floor plan and is located next to the new Sounds Stadium and walking distance to Germantown, Downtown Nashville, & Farmer's Market.
1 Unit Available
724 4th Avenue North
724 4th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1725 sqft
Check out this Downtown/Germantown 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath, 1,725-SF townhome. Features include hardwoods throughout, granite/stainless kitchen, granite baths, lots of natural light, private courtyard with gas grill, 1-car garage, gas grill, more.
1 Unit Available
303 Criddle St
303 Criddle Street, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1307 sqft
Germantown living sweeping views Downtown Nashville in the Germantown behind First Tennessee baseball stadium has stairwell and Elevator access. Beautiful spacious 1100 sq ft.
1 Unit Available
500 Madison St. Unit 101
500 Madison St, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
STUNNING 2 BEDROOM GERMANTOWN LOFT - This stunning 2 bedroom loft offers 1,200 square feet and is located in the heart of Germantown.
1 Unit Available
Monroe
1300 4th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$2,100
759 sqft
Modern tones throughout, from the granite countertops to the perfectly paired farmhouse kitchen sink.
21 Units Available
Eastside Heights
120 S 5th St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,182
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,219
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1112 sqft
Experience a comprehensive living package with an outdoor movie theater, saltwater pool, sundeck, gym and a pet spa. Easy access to the I-24 and proximity to the Nissan Stadium and locality parks offer added convenience.
34 Units Available
Element Music Row
1515 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,605
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,616
1637 sqft
High-rise apartments and penthouses not far from the ramp to 40-65. Luxury residences feature floor-to-ceiling windows, balconies with stunning views, walk-in closets, breakfast bar with pendant lights and more. Community gym, pool and business center.
36 Units Available
The Gossett on Church
1201 Church St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,428
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,137
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Super modern apartments near I-40 in the heart of Nashville. White quartz countertops, kitchen islands and goose-neck faucets. Hardwood flooring and Roman tubs. Community has saltwater pool, yoga room and outdoor fire pit.
23 Units Available
Skyhouse Nashville
111 17th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,650
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,970
1009 sqft
Situated at the end of Music Row. Luxury high-rise apartment community with on-site retail. Fitness studio, executive conference room and rooftop swimming pool also on the premises. All homes are wired for Google Fiber.