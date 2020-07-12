Apartment List
319 Apartments for rent in Glencliff, Nashville, TN

25 Units Available
ARIUM South Oaks
100 Antioch Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1397 sqft
Located near downtown, this housing development is also near I-24 and I-40, offering easy access to the Nashville International Airport. The community is also home to two swimming pools, a recreational center and tennis courts.
17 Units Available
Gazebo Apartments
141 Neese Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,089
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,723
1201 sqft
Vibrant community with vegetable garden, 35 acres of outdoor space, tennis courts, pools, and gym. Apartments offer hardwood floors, granite counters, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. About 15 minutes from downtown Nashville for dining and music.

1 Unit Available
3004 Simmons Ave
3004 Simmons Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1178 sqft
Spacious single family home in a great neighborhood close to downtown and minutes to all major interstates and roads. 3 bedroom 2 full bath with extra room for office or 4th bedroom.

1 Unit Available
2929 Selena Dr
2929 Selena Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1026 sqft
Water INCLUDED. Beautiful and spacious, 2nd floor Condo, wood-grain flooring, and carpet in the bedrooms. Wash & Dryer included. Reserved parking.

1 Unit Available
2906 Wingate Ave
2906 Wingate Avenue, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2053 sqft
Ideal floor plan for parents/in-laws/teen/roommates. Property is zoned (RS) single family but was once classified duplex. 2 sides with 2 kitchens. New roof,new electrical panel, 2 HVAC's,2 water heaters. Fenced yard, huge storage shed.

1 Unit Available
3514 Hewlett Dr.
3514 Hewlett Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1481 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
4BD 2BA home convenient to downtown Nashville!!! - This is a spacious 4BA 2BA with updated kitchen appliances, washer/dryer included, Has a large backyard with detached storage. Relaxing covered back porch.

1 Unit Available
3216 Colby Dr- Woodbine
3216 Colby Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1450 sqft
Woodbine - Nice 3 Bedroom Brick, 1.

1 Unit Available
3382 Mimosa Dr
3382 Mimosa Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom / 1 Bath Home Available Now! - Wonderful 3 bedroom / 1 bath home on South Nashville cul-de-sac. Great built in bookcases in corner bedroom. Fresh paint, fenced back yard. Laundry connections in basement.

1 Unit Available
232 Thuss Ave
232 Thuss Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1984 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 232 Thuss Ave in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
3 Units Available
380 Harding
380 Harding Pl, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$840
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful homes with open floor plans and king-size bedrooms. Beat the heat in the resort-style pool during summer days. Relax at the clubhouse. Close to shopping at Harding Plaza Shopping Center. Easy access to I-24.
5 Units Available
SoNa Apartments
200 Paragon Mills Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$969
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1264 sqft
Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and W/D hookups. Pet allowed, plus sauna and pool. Convenient access to I-24 and Route 31. Short drive away from shopping, schools and downtown.
9 Units Available
Residences at Woodbine Park
311 Carter St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,155
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
910 sqft
This modern community offers spacious floorplans with designer features throughout. Each home offers a private balcony or patio, stainless steel appliances, and large closets. On-site fitness center, grilling area, and green space.

1 Unit Available
2805 Foster Ave, suite 208
2805 Foster Avenue, Nashville, TN
Studio
$850
361 sqft
For more information, contact Cole Vogel at (615) 477-1929. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/nashville/2168888 to view more pictures of this property.

1 Unit Available
370 Wallace Rd E4
370 Wallace Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
972 sqft
Furnished Corporate Rental - Property Id: 264937 Corporate Housing Condominium in Nashville Fully Furnished CHBO Corporate Housing By Owner. Very Nice Two bedrooms, 1.

1 Unit Available
3956 Atkins Dr
3956 Atkins Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
*Contactless Showings/ Self-Showings* Unique Property Code: QZ3956- To inquire about the availability of this property and/or arrange a self-showing, have this unique property code available when you call, or text, Tandem Realty.

1 Unit Available
407 Patterson St
407 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
752 sqft
*Contactless Showings/ Self-Showings* Unique Property Code: QZ0407- To inquire about the availability of this property and/or arrange a self-showing, have this unique property code available when you call, or text, Tandem Realty.

1 Unit Available
241 Thompson Park Dr
241 Thompson Park Dr, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1887 sqft
Newly built in the Fall of 2019, this three story 3 Bed, 3 Full Bath townhome has tasteful modern finishes, open living space, roof top deck and two car garage.

1 Unit Available
109 Jay St.
109 Jay Street, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
800 sqft
Cute Woodbine Cottage - Skip Nashville traffic! Updated 2 bed / 1 bath / 800 sqft / built in 2014 - 1/2 mile to I-440, 4 Miles from Downtown & Vanderbilt / Belmont. Washer & Dryer provided. Text Brianna with questions (615) 669-8569.

1 Unit Available
370 Wallace Rd
370 Wallace Road, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
991 sqft
Renovated and spacious townhouse at great location between I-65 and I-24. Close to all major shopping and within minutes to Brentwood and Nashville Downtown. Two large bedrooms, and 1.5 baths. Open kitchen and living room layout.

1 Unit Available
523 Harding Place Unit 3
523 Harding Place, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1024 sqft
Super Cute Townhouse in Lovely Landscaped Small Community - There is no way you won't like this one! Recently updated with modern flooring, fixtures, and paint colors. Two bedrooms and a full bath upstairs.

1 Unit Available
3103 Harlin Dr
3103 Harlin Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
675 sqft
Cute and Charming Renovated Cottage only 6 mi to Downtown and Vanderbilt, Huge Fenced Yard, Pet Friendly - Just Renovated....New Floors, Freshly Painted, Tile Bath, Neutral Colors.

1 Unit Available
110 Valeria St
110 Valeria Street, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$850
504 sqft
Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit, close to everything. Move in date is March 1st. Unit has stackable washer & dryer at this price. Unit can be furnished at $950 a month.

1 Unit Available
720 Seven Mile Circle
720 Seven Mile Ct, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
756 sqft
Nashville rental you do not want to miss! 2 beds, 1 bath and in great condition! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 Unit Available
58 Jay Street
58 Jay Street, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
Adorable Cottage House in the Woodbine area with Huge Fenced yard and Detached Garage. Two Bedrooms with One Full Bath, PLUS an oversized laundry room/office.

