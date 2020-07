Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments clubhouse coffee bar conference room courtyard dog grooming area dog park e-payments game room green community guest suite internet access key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board smoke-free community yoga

Vibrant and unique, Pine Street Flats holds the standard for urban living in the heart of Nashville - the Gulch. The Gulch is a dynamic neighborhood located on the edge of Nashville's central business district. The neighborhood is a popular restaurant, shopping and entertainment destination consisting of a unique mix of local and national retailers, authentic music venues, and a locally owned natural food market.Pine Street Flats is an inviting apartment community featuring modern amenities, skyline views and onsite resident services that help make life easier.