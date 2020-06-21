96 Hall Street

Amenities

fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities

Open and airy, loft like 1 bedroom in one of Brooklyn's most sought-after neighborhoods. Located on a tree-lined street, Apartment 3 is located on the top floor of a three unit well kept building, and is the only apartment on the floor. The floor plate offers a flexible loft living experience, with sunlight shining through from morning till night with E and W exposures. In addition, many of the original details still exist, from pine wide plank floors, a decorative fireplace, exposed brick, built in shelving, archways, & high ceilings.Access to Fort Greene Park is within minutes, in addition to some of the neighborhood's favorite spots such as Bar Bolinas, Peck's, IL Porto, Duncan's Quality Fish Market, & Thaiholic, all of which are open for delivery and/or take out.Heat & hot water are included in the rent, there is a laundromat around the corner.Available for an immediate move in.Email me for the link to more photos and a virtual tour.