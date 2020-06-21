All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:43 PM

96 Hall Street

96 Hall Street · (718) 384-5304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

96 Hall Street, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Open and airy, loft like 1 bedroom in one of Brooklyn's most sought-after neighborhoods. Located on a tree-lined street, Apartment 3 is located on the top floor of a three unit well kept building, and is the only apartment on the floor. The floor plate offers a flexible loft living experience, with sunlight shining through from morning till night with E and W exposures. In addition, many of the original details still exist, from pine wide plank floors, a decorative fireplace, exposed brick, built in shelving, archways, & high ceilings.Access to Fort Greene Park is within minutes, in addition to some of the neighborhood's favorite spots such as Bar Bolinas, Peck's, IL Porto, Duncan's Quality Fish Market, & Thaiholic, all of which are open for delivery and/or take out.Heat & hot water are included in the rent, there is a laundromat around the corner.Available for an immediate move in.Email me for the link to more photos and a virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96 Hall Street have any available units?
96 Hall Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 96 Hall Street currently offering any rent specials?
96 Hall Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 Hall Street pet-friendly?
No, 96 Hall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 96 Hall Street offer parking?
No, 96 Hall Street does not offer parking.
Does 96 Hall Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 96 Hall Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 Hall Street have a pool?
No, 96 Hall Street does not have a pool.
Does 96 Hall Street have accessible units?
No, 96 Hall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 96 Hall Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 96 Hall Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 96 Hall Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 96 Hall Street does not have units with air conditioning.
