Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
69 Rockwell Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
69 Rockwell Place
69 Rockwell Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
69 Rockwell Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Fort Greene
Amenities
garage
gym
elevator
concierge
doorman
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
lobby
Just in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 69 Rockwell Place have any available units?
69 Rockwell Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brooklyn, NY
.
What amenities does 69 Rockwell Place have?
Some of 69 Rockwell Place's amenities include garage, gym, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 69 Rockwell Place currently offering any rent specials?
69 Rockwell Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 Rockwell Place pet-friendly?
No, 69 Rockwell Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brooklyn
.
Does 69 Rockwell Place offer parking?
Yes, 69 Rockwell Place does offer parking.
Does 69 Rockwell Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 69 Rockwell Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 Rockwell Place have a pool?
No, 69 Rockwell Place does not have a pool.
Does 69 Rockwell Place have accessible units?
No, 69 Rockwell Place does not have accessible units.
Does 69 Rockwell Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 69 Rockwell Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 69 Rockwell Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 69 Rockwell Place does not have units with air conditioning.
