685 Halsey Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:26 PM

685 Halsey Street

685 Halsey Street · (347) 463-9246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

685 Halsey Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Welcome to this great 2 br railroad apartment. Very bright, spacious , wood floor throughout unit with plenty of storage space; could be suitable for a small family or even a shared situation with roommates because it has a separate entrance. The apartment has been freshly painted and hard wood floor was just redone. Kitchen has new cabinets and stainless steel appliances with extra space for a small table . Good location with Friendly neighborhood surrounded by nice restaurants and coffee shops ; Saraghina , Peaches, Oaxaca, Sonora.., Near by subway station Utica A;C and Halsey st . J train . Please feel free to contact me with questions and schedule a viewing .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 685 Halsey Street have any available units?
685 Halsey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 685 Halsey Street currently offering any rent specials?
685 Halsey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 685 Halsey Street pet-friendly?
No, 685 Halsey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 685 Halsey Street offer parking?
No, 685 Halsey Street does not offer parking.
Does 685 Halsey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 685 Halsey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 685 Halsey Street have a pool?
No, 685 Halsey Street does not have a pool.
Does 685 Halsey Street have accessible units?
No, 685 Halsey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 685 Halsey Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 685 Halsey Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 685 Halsey Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 685 Halsey Street does not have units with air conditioning.
