685 Halsey Street

Welcome to this great 2 br railroad apartment. Very bright, spacious , wood floor throughout unit with plenty of storage space; could be suitable for a small family or even a shared situation with roommates because it has a separate entrance. The apartment has been freshly painted and hard wood floor was just redone. Kitchen has new cabinets and stainless steel appliances with extra space for a small table . Good location with Friendly neighborhood surrounded by nice restaurants and coffee shops ; Saraghina , Peaches, Oaxaca, Sonora.., Near by subway station Utica A;C and Halsey st . J train . Please feel free to contact me with questions and schedule a viewing .