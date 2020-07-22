All apartments in Brooklyn
651 Vanderbilt Avenue

651 Vanderbilt Avenue · (718) 208-1944
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

651 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,550

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Perfectly located in Prospect Heights on a vibrant block between Park Place and Prospect Place. Walking distance to Grand Army Plaza, Prospect Park and Park Slope, restaurants, shopping and cafes.
651 Vanderbilt has 3 bedrooms, kitchen with dishwasher and hard wood floors. This spacious, top floor apartment is drenched with light. The living room is incredibly spacious. The open kitchen is functional, offering plenty of counter space and a dishwasher, fits a dining room table. Off the living room is an office/3rd bedroom.
Two larger bedrooms at the back of the unit, feature large closets with additional overhead storage and overlook green gardens.
2 blocks to the 2,3 at Grand Army Plaza station, 1 block to the B, Q trains at 7th Avenue. This unit is in a 3rd floor walk-up. Mixed-use building with a non-food commercial space on the ground floor. (standard application/no board package). Pets Allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 651 Vanderbilt Avenue have any available units?
651 Vanderbilt Avenue has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 651 Vanderbilt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
651 Vanderbilt Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 651 Vanderbilt Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 651 Vanderbilt Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 651 Vanderbilt Avenue offer parking?
No, 651 Vanderbilt Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 651 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 651 Vanderbilt Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 651 Vanderbilt Avenue have a pool?
No, 651 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 651 Vanderbilt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 651 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 651 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 651 Vanderbilt Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 651 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 651 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
