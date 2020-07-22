651 Vanderbilt Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Perfectly located in Prospect Heights on a vibrant block between Park Place and Prospect Place. Walking distance to Grand Army Plaza, Prospect Park and Park Slope, restaurants, shopping and cafes.

651 Vanderbilt has 3 bedrooms, kitchen with dishwasher and hard wood floors. This spacious, top floor apartment is drenched with light. The living room is incredibly spacious. The open kitchen is functional, offering plenty of counter space and a dishwasher, fits a dining room table. Off the living room is an office/3rd bedroom.

Two larger bedrooms at the back of the unit, feature large closets with additional overhead storage and overlook green gardens.

2 blocks to the 2,3 at Grand Army Plaza station, 1 block to the B, Q trains at 7th Avenue. This unit is in a 3rd floor walk-up. Mixed-use building with a non-food commercial space on the ground floor. (standard application/no board package). Pets Allowed.