/
/
/
prospect heights
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM
609 Apartments for rent in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn, NY
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
9 Units Available
461 Dean
461 Dean St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,486
715 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,193
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,130
1086 sqft
Convenient to the Atlantic Terminal Mall and Oxford Park, this pet-friendly community offers a fitness center, yoga studio, valet laundry and sky lounge. Apartments feature walnut flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, solar shades and custom cabinetry.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
786 BERGEN ST, #3
786 Bergen Street, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
900 sqft
Exclusively Represented by LIX Real Estate Property Address: 786 Bergen St #3 Brooklyn NY 11238 Floor: 3rd Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 SF: 900 Utilities Included in Rent: Heat & Hot Water Available: Aug 1st, 2020 Pets: Sorry, No Pets Allowed
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
464 Prospect Place
464 Prospect Place, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,425
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 1 Bedroom apartment with south and north exposures. Pets allowed. One month broker fee due at lease signing.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
364 Saint Marks Avenue
364 Saint Marks Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,200
Eye-catching, open concept, one-bedroom loft flooded with light on a tree-lined street. This spacious apartment is 1066 square feet with soaring ten-foot ceilings.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
670 Pacific St
670 Pacific St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,354
Luxury 2 beds 2 baths in Prospect Heights - Property Id: 271647 2 Bed / 2 Bath at 670 Pacific St - Unit: 601 in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn. Pets Upon Approval.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
155 Underhill Avenue
155 Underhill Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
An expansive private oasis in the heart of Prospect Heights! This floor through duplex has all of the pre-war details that make you fall in love with Brownstones livng-a double floor through duplex with built in cabinets, original wood shutters, a
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
430 Saint Marks Avenue
430 Saint Marks Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
No corners were cut in the construction of this clean, bright, and functional new space added to an original limestone at 430 St. Marks Avenue. The open plan kitchen is bright and sunny via an oversized window facing south that lets in ample light.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
175 Eastern Parkway
175 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$20,000
1933 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
New on the market FOR RENT vacant doctor office with 1,933 Sq ft. Near the Brooklyn Museum and all major transportation.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
497 Park Place
497 Park Place, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautiful Top floor 3 bedroom on the border of Crown Heights and Prospect Heights. Trust me; you should see this spacious, recently renovated, 3 bedroom apt before it's off the market. The rental's features include hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
429 Lincoln Place
429 Lincoln Place, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Video walkthrough and Virtual tour available upon request *2 Bedroom 2 Full bathroom (1 en suite)Each bedroom can fit queen beds+have huge closet space!- Laundry in Unit- Dishwasher- Heat and Hot Water Included- Pet friendly- Ground floor unit!Short
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
92 Saint Marks Avenue
92 Saint Marks Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,056
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacularly Renovated and Generously Proportioned Pet Friendly 2 BED + WINDOWED HOME OFFICE Floor-through Layout Featuring a 29ft Living Room, 10ft Ceilings, 20ft Modern Windowed Stainless Kitchen with D/W and IN UNIT W/D ideally located in North
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
932 Pacific Street
932 Pacific Street, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Very bright completely renovated true 3 br apartment located on a 3rd floor of Prospect Heights townhouse.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
535 Dean Street , #223
535 Dean St, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo boasts 1,176 square feet in the amazing NEWSWALK Condominium building. The apartment has an open layout and very spacious feel. Fully equipped kitchen and lots of closet/storage space.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
895 Pacific Street
895 Pacific Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,480
2 Bedrooms
Ask
" NO FEE APARTMENT" A very bright and spacious 1-bedroom in Prospect Heights.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
295 Flatbush Avenue
295 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on the Prospect Heights/Park Slope border is a spacious loft-style 1 bedroom. This unit boasts high ceilings and features new hardwood flooring, new kitchen appliances plus a dishwasher, Large bathroom with skylight.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
319 Lincoln Pl
319 Lincoln Place, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,767
Welcome to 319 Lincoln Place! Located near the 2, 3, 4, and 5 subway lines, 315-323 Lincoln Place in Prospect Heights property is five stories high and features spacious two and three bedroom residences.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
958 Atlantic Ave
958 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
900 sqft
NO FEE and ready to go, this three bedroom one bath apartment is perfect for shares, a family or singles or couples needing extra room! On Atlantic Avenue, this second floor apartment has great light, hard wood floors, a shiplap wall in the living
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
221 Prospect Place
221 Prospect Place, Brooklyn, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,495
221 Prospect Place is a contemporary 3 story townhouse rental. It is in pristine refurbished condition and is terrific for those who love to cook and entertain, and need great bedroom space.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
870 Pacific Street
870 Pacific Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,200
1 Bedroom
Ask
This open plan studio on a tree-lined block in Prospect Heights offers everything you want. The large living space easily has enough room to set up separate living and sleeping areas. Large, north facing windows ensure plenty of natural light.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
503 Park Place
503 Park Place, Brooklyn, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
Price Adjusted to $3800. Application just fell through. Get in to see quickly. NO FEE!* 503 Park Pl. unit 2. AVAILABLE NOW- JUST PAINTED! 4 real Bedrooms/1 central bath entire floor rental.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
635 Grand Avenue
635 Grand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming 1 bedroom is located in trendy Crown Heights. There is a kitchen open to a spacious living space with a brick wall. The large bedroom and walk in closet is off of the living room. There is a full bath off of the kitchen.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
605 Vanderbilt Avenue
605 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Renovated top-level, floor through Brownstone apartment in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn. Spacious apartment with high ceilings and large windows bring in natural light. Hardwood floors and all new bathroom.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
474 Prospect Place
474 Prospect Place, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant renovation with original details and approximately 1,000 square feet of space in a historic building. Available now. Spacious and light-filled 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom with washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
457 Park Place
457 Park Place, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
This 3-bedroom 1.5 bath is a modern charm. Upon entering this apartment, you are instantly met by the bright natural sunlight pouring in. The stunning living room has two beautifully exposed windows.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJSecaucus, NJKearny, NJGuttenberg, NJEdgewater, NJCliffside Park, NJRidgefield, NJ