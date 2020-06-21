All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:10 AM

628 Grand Avenue

628 Grand Avenue · (718) 208-1933
Location

628 Grand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-F · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

No Fee.
Bright, thoughtfully renovated 1 bedroom in Prospect Heights. Beautiful one bedroom apartment on the top floor in an owner occupied building. Completely renovated with hardwood floors and throughout details. Light bedroom fits a queen sized bed. Large kitchen features lots of storage, a zinc counter top and vintage farm sink. Bathroom is marble tiled with bathtub. Bright windowed living room has a large closet.

The apartment has many charming details including storage nooks and old schoolhouse doors. Near C, B, Q, 2, 3 trains. Close to Prospect Park, Farmers, Market, Brooklyn Central Library, the Brooklyn Museum, Brooklyn Botanic Gardens as well as many restaurants and bars. Pets upon approval. Guarantors accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 Grand Avenue have any available units?
628 Grand Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 628 Grand Avenue have?
Some of 628 Grand Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
628 Grand Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 628 Grand Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 628 Grand Avenue offer parking?
No, 628 Grand Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 628 Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 Grand Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 Grand Avenue have a pool?
No, 628 Grand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 628 Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 628 Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 628 Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 628 Grand Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 628 Grand Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 628 Grand Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
