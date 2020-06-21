628 Grand Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

No Fee.

Bright, thoughtfully renovated 1 bedroom in Prospect Heights. Beautiful one bedroom apartment on the top floor in an owner occupied building. Completely renovated with hardwood floors and throughout details. Light bedroom fits a queen sized bed. Large kitchen features lots of storage, a zinc counter top and vintage farm sink. Bathroom is marble tiled with bathtub. Bright windowed living room has a large closet.



The apartment has many charming details including storage nooks and old schoolhouse doors. Near C, B, Q, 2, 3 trains. Close to Prospect Park, Farmers, Market, Brooklyn Central Library, the Brooklyn Museum, Brooklyn Botanic Gardens as well as many restaurants and bars. Pets upon approval. Guarantors accepted.