Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:46 PM

615 Halsey Street, Apt 1

615 Halsey Street · (347) 489-9216
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

615 Halsey Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to unit 1, a spacious 1400 sq ft 1BR 1BA plus den- garden duplex apartment situated in a beautiful townhouse in Bed Stuy. This newly renovated oasis checks all the boxes; exposed brick, washer/dryer, massive private backyard, stainless steel appliances and a full finished basement for storage. Located in the heart of Stuyvesant Heights you are only minutes from the A express train at Utica Av and J/Z train at Gates Av. Local restaurants Chez Oskar, Juices for Life, Natural Blends and Nana Ramen are nearby for your enjoyment. Available June 5th IVEY NORTH

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Halsey Street, Apt 1 have any available units?
615 Halsey Street, Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 615 Halsey Street, Apt 1 have?
Some of 615 Halsey Street, Apt 1's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 Halsey Street, Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
615 Halsey Street, Apt 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Halsey Street, Apt 1 pet-friendly?
No, 615 Halsey Street, Apt 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 615 Halsey Street, Apt 1 offer parking?
No, 615 Halsey Street, Apt 1 does not offer parking.
Does 615 Halsey Street, Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 615 Halsey Street, Apt 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Halsey Street, Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 615 Halsey Street, Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 615 Halsey Street, Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 615 Halsey Street, Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Halsey Street, Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 Halsey Street, Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 615 Halsey Street, Apt 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 Halsey Street, Apt 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
