615 Halsey Street, Apt 1

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome to unit 1, a spacious 1400 sq ft 1BR 1BA plus den- garden duplex apartment situated in a beautiful townhouse in Bed Stuy. This newly renovated oasis checks all the boxes; exposed brick, washer/dryer, massive private backyard, stainless steel appliances and a full finished basement for storage. Located in the heart of Stuyvesant Heights you are only minutes from the A express train at Utica Av and J/Z train at Gates Av. Local restaurants Chez Oskar, Juices for Life, Natural Blends and Nana Ramen are nearby for your enjoyment. Available June 5th IVEY NORTH