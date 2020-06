Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking

61 Village Rd North 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms - Property Id: 287902



This 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment is located in an elevator/laundry room building. The apartment features in unit laundry, a spacious living area, hardwood floors, a full kitchen with modern appliances and a renovated bathroom with classic moldings and fixtures. Unit includes a free parking space. Pets and Guarantors are allowed. Let's make this beauty your next home!

