Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:34 AM

435 Pulaski Street

435 Pulaski Street · (718) 210-4017
Location

435 Pulaski Street, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
435 Pulaski Street is a large and sunny 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Duplex Approx 1600SF on a tree-lined block at the border of Bedstuy and Bushwick. This apartment checks all the boxes-great location, light and size- from the large living room to the large bedrooms with ample closets-to the back yard for your exclusive use. The first floor opens to the spacious living room, a galley Kitchen with good storage and brand new stainless appliances, an area for your dining table or home office, a half bath, and a deep closet. The second floor boasts a large closet with a washer/dryer hook up, a full bath, separate linen closet and two large bedrooms on opposite sides of the floor- both with ample closets. The house faces south, so there is no shortage of light throughout the day. Transportation is the JMZ Kosciusko Street subway stop, conveniently located less than two blocks away, along with shops and cafes. Available for immediate move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 Pulaski Street have any available units?
435 Pulaski Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 435 Pulaski Street currently offering any rent specials?
435 Pulaski Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 Pulaski Street pet-friendly?
No, 435 Pulaski Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 435 Pulaski Street offer parking?
No, 435 Pulaski Street does not offer parking.
Does 435 Pulaski Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 Pulaski Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 Pulaski Street have a pool?
No, 435 Pulaski Street does not have a pool.
Does 435 Pulaski Street have accessible units?
No, 435 Pulaski Street does not have accessible units.
Does 435 Pulaski Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 435 Pulaski Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 435 Pulaski Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 435 Pulaski Street does not have units with air conditioning.
