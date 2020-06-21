Amenities

435 Pulaski Street is a large and sunny 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Duplex Approx 1600SF on a tree-lined block at the border of Bedstuy and Bushwick. This apartment checks all the boxes-great location, light and size- from the large living room to the large bedrooms with ample closets-to the back yard for your exclusive use. The first floor opens to the spacious living room, a galley Kitchen with good storage and brand new stainless appliances, an area for your dining table or home office, a half bath, and a deep closet. The second floor boasts a large closet with a washer/dryer hook up, a full bath, separate linen closet and two large bedrooms on opposite sides of the floor- both with ample closets. The house faces south, so there is no shortage of light throughout the day. Transportation is the JMZ Kosciusko Street subway stop, conveniently located less than two blocks away, along with shops and cafes. Available for immediate move-in.