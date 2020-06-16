All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:18 PM

425 Hancock Street

425 Hancock Street · (718) 210-4009
Location

425 Hancock Street, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

A Sun-soaked Sanctuary 425 Hancock Street Unit 1 is a 1700 square foot, furnished duplex that truly amazes at every turn. This elegant 2-Bed, 1.5-Bath with access to a finished basement, features storage, laundry room, and exclusive use of a beautifully landscaped, spacious garden. And with the flexibility of choosing a 6-month or 1-year lease, it is truly perfect. This home embodies the term "picture perfect". Residing in a turn-of-the-century brownstone, on a historic block, Unit 1 is the perfect hybrid of traditional and modern design elements. The kitchen is fit for a chef with premium stainless steel appliances situated in a kitchen built to house them. Open shelving, shiplap, and bright colors create an airy, serene vibe. A decorative fireplace, classic molding, and beautiful parquet flooring deliver on the elements that make brownstones sought after. And the bedrooms and baths simply take your breath away. From top to bottom, every element of this home was chosen to evoke pleasant feelings that stay with you. 425 Hancock Street is in one of the most sought after areas of Bedford Stuyvesant. Nestled near its most trendy restaurant rows and shopping districts, this home delivers inside and out. Nearby you'll also find great transportation options that can quickly take you to some of Brooklyn's most trendy landmarks, like City Point Mall, Barclays Arena, and Prospect Park. If you're looking for a home that truly stands out, you've found it. #FindYourSweetSpot

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Hancock Street have any available units?
425 Hancock Street has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 425 Hancock Street have?
Some of 425 Hancock Street's amenities include on-site laundry, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 Hancock Street currently offering any rent specials?
425 Hancock Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Hancock Street pet-friendly?
No, 425 Hancock Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 425 Hancock Street offer parking?
No, 425 Hancock Street does not offer parking.
Does 425 Hancock Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 Hancock Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Hancock Street have a pool?
No, 425 Hancock Street does not have a pool.
Does 425 Hancock Street have accessible units?
No, 425 Hancock Street does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Hancock Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 Hancock Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 425 Hancock Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 Hancock Street does not have units with air conditioning.
