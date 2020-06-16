Amenities

A Sun-soaked Sanctuary 425 Hancock Street Unit 1 is a 1700 square foot, furnished duplex that truly amazes at every turn. This elegant 2-Bed, 1.5-Bath with access to a finished basement, features storage, laundry room, and exclusive use of a beautifully landscaped, spacious garden. And with the flexibility of choosing a 6-month or 1-year lease, it is truly perfect. This home embodies the term "picture perfect". Residing in a turn-of-the-century brownstone, on a historic block, Unit 1 is the perfect hybrid of traditional and modern design elements. The kitchen is fit for a chef with premium stainless steel appliances situated in a kitchen built to house them. Open shelving, shiplap, and bright colors create an airy, serene vibe. A decorative fireplace, classic molding, and beautiful parquet flooring deliver on the elements that make brownstones sought after. And the bedrooms and baths simply take your breath away. From top to bottom, every element of this home was chosen to evoke pleasant feelings that stay with you. 425 Hancock Street is in one of the most sought after areas of Bedford Stuyvesant. Nestled near its most trendy restaurant rows and shopping districts, this home delivers inside and out. Nearby you'll also find great transportation options that can quickly take you to some of Brooklyn's most trendy landmarks, like City Point Mall, Barclays Arena, and Prospect Park. If you're looking for a home that truly stands out, you've found it. #FindYourSweetSpot