Brooklyn, NY
369 Ocean Ave
Last updated April 3 2020 at 3:04 AM

369 Ocean Ave

369 Ocean Avenue · (619) 850-5547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Brooklyn
369 Ocean Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226
hardwood floors
stainless steel
elevator
some paid utils
hardwood floors
stainless steel
elevator
NEW TO MARKET! Large 1 Bedroom Right By Prospect Park & B/Q Trains!.APARTMENT FEATURES:- 1 Queen Size Bedroom w/ Closet- Eat-In Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances- Spacious Living Area- Hardwood Floors Throughout- High Ceilings- Great Closet Space- 1 Fully Tiled Bathroom- Heat & Hot Water Included.This Beautiful 1 BR is Conveniently Located Just Steps to All the Best Cafes, Bars, Restaurants, Health Food Stores, Trendy Shops and SO Much More Prospect Park South has to offer!!!.All applicants must have 700 credit score and make 40x the rent. Guarantors accepted..Contact Paulo today to schedule an exclusive viewing before it's gone..paulo @ zjamarealty.com PauloIsidoro1261

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 369 Ocean Ave have any available units?
369 Ocean Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 369 Ocean Ave have?
Some of 369 Ocean Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 369 Ocean Ave currently offering any rent specials?
369 Ocean Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 369 Ocean Ave pet-friendly?
No, 369 Ocean Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 369 Ocean Ave offer parking?
No, 369 Ocean Ave does not offer parking.
Does 369 Ocean Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 369 Ocean Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 369 Ocean Ave have a pool?
No, 369 Ocean Ave does not have a pool.
Does 369 Ocean Ave have accessible units?
No, 369 Ocean Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 369 Ocean Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 369 Ocean Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 369 Ocean Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 369 Ocean Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
