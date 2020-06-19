369 Ocean Ave

Amenities

NEW TO MARKET! Large 1 Bedroom Right By Prospect Park & B/Q Trains!.APARTMENT FEATURES:- 1 Queen Size Bedroom w/ Closet- Eat-In Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances- Spacious Living Area- Hardwood Floors Throughout- High Ceilings- Great Closet Space- 1 Fully Tiled Bathroom- Heat & Hot Water Included.This Beautiful 1 BR is Conveniently Located Just Steps to All the Best Cafes, Bars, Restaurants, Health Food Stores, Trendy Shops and SO Much More Prospect Park South has to offer!!!.All applicants must have 700 credit score and make 40x the rent. Guarantors accepted..Contact Paulo today to schedule an exclusive viewing before it's gone..paulo @ zjamarealty.com PauloIsidoro1261