296 Ashland Place

Amenities
Open layout 1BR/1BA with unobstructed views of Fort Greene and Brooklyn beyond, washer/dryer. This Well designed unit features white oak hardwood floors, Bosch washer/dryer, stainless steel Bosch kitchen appliances, Caesarstone and stainless steel counter tops, open kitchen Layout, custom closet shelving and finishes, solar shades throughout apartment and bedroom blackout shades, in-sink garbage disposals, Hans Grohe bathroom fixtures, keyless electronic apartment access, LED energy efficient track lighting, Corian window sills, large ceiling-height windows with eastern exposures offering great natural light and panoramic views of Brooklyn and New York City.<br> Contact me today for a private showing.