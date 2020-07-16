2807 Fillmore Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

*Available Now!*

True 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath



Concessions:

No Fee!

4 Months Free Parking!



Apartment Features:

-Hardwood Floors

-Stainless Steel appliances including Dishwasher

-Heat and Hot Water Included

PICTURES ARE OF A SIMILAR UNIT



Building Features

Laundry in Basement

Steps from Marine Park

Quick train access (Q,B)



Clean & safe wildlife is hard to find in the city, well Marine Park is an oasis from the daily hustle and bustle of the concrete jungle. Designated as a Forever Wild Reserve and spread out over 798 acres, visitors can explore bike paths and nature trails, play a round of golf, and even kayaking.



Located near the B and Q subway lines, Marine Park Rentals features one and two bedroom residences. Built in 1950, this building is perfectly situated in quiet southeast Brooklyn.



Spanning two boroughs and 11 vibrant neighborhoods, Borough Rentals boasts 16 true-to-you properties that will enrich the life you've imagined for yourself. Whether you see yourself tucked away on brownstone-lined streets, or right in the middle of everything that Brooklyn and Queens has to offer, these diverse spaces deliver a unique dynamic that caters to every individual need. From location to personality, Borough Rentals lets you choose the way you live.



Pictures are of similar unit, 3D virtual tour available upon request.