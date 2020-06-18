All apartments in Brooklyn
25 Monroe Pl
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

25 Monroe Pl

25 Monroe Place · (917) 363-7436
Location

25 Monroe Place, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9C · Avail. now

$7,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
concierge
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
25 Monroe Place a completely re-designed living experience in the heart of Brooklyn Heights. 25 Monroe Place updates a classic pre-war building with modern finishes and amenities, allowing residents to enjoy the comforts of modern living without sacrificing the charm and character that has made the neighborhood one of the most sought after destinations in New York.

Each spacious residence at 25 Monroe Place has undergone an elegant transformation to be in sync with modern life, while still giving the nod to the buildings history. High-end appliances, sleek design and clean lines throughout each home are met with new picturesque steel casement windows matching the original 1938 window design to create an exceptional living experience.

AMENITIES+
Beautifully restored pre-war landmark building
Doorman/Concierge Service
New gym space featuring Cybex 700 Series exercise equipment
Large childrens play room
Beautifully landscaped outdoor garden
New laundry room in basement

FINISHES+
Gut renovated large kitchens featuring Caesarstone countertops, custom-made, soft close cabinetry and condo quality stainless steel appliances.
Redesigned marble bathrooms featuring soaking tub and
radiant heated floors
Artistically restored herringbone oak wood flooring
In-suite washer and dryer
Baldwin polished chrome door hardware

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Monroe Pl have any available units?
25 Monroe Pl has a unit available for $7,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 Monroe Pl have?
Some of 25 Monroe Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Monroe Pl currently offering any rent specials?
25 Monroe Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Monroe Pl pet-friendly?
No, 25 Monroe Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 25 Monroe Pl offer parking?
No, 25 Monroe Pl does not offer parking.
Does 25 Monroe Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Monroe Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Monroe Pl have a pool?
No, 25 Monroe Pl does not have a pool.
Does 25 Monroe Pl have accessible units?
No, 25 Monroe Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Monroe Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Monroe Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Monroe Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Monroe Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
