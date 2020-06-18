25 Monroe Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge doorman gym on-site laundry

25 Monroe Place a completely re-designed living experience in the heart of Brooklyn Heights. 25 Monroe Place updates a classic pre-war building with modern finishes and amenities, allowing residents to enjoy the comforts of modern living without sacrificing the charm and character that has made the neighborhood one of the most sought after destinations in New York.



Each spacious residence at 25 Monroe Place has undergone an elegant transformation to be in sync with modern life, while still giving the nod to the buildings history. High-end appliances, sleek design and clean lines throughout each home are met with new picturesque steel casement windows matching the original 1938 window design to create an exceptional living experience.



AMENITIES+

Beautifully restored pre-war landmark building

Doorman/Concierge Service

New gym space featuring Cybex 700 Series exercise equipment

Large childrens play room

Beautifully landscaped outdoor garden

New laundry room in basement



FINISHES+

Gut renovated large kitchens featuring Caesarstone countertops, custom-made, soft close cabinetry and condo quality stainless steel appliances.

Redesigned marble bathrooms featuring soaking tub and

radiant heated floors

Artistically restored herringbone oak wood flooring

In-suite washer and dryer

Baldwin polished chrome door hardware