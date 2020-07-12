385 Apartments for rent in Brooklyn Heights, Brooklyn, NY
180 Montague
180 Montague St, Brooklyn, NY
$2,893
$4,925
With two nearby subway stations and views of Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty, this property's proximity to the Upper Bay isn't all that's impressive. Units include walk-in closets, and on-site parking is provided.
75 Clinton St
75 Clinton Street, Brooklyn, NY
$4,900
$4900 1 bedroom in Brooklyn Heights! DoormanGymElevatorStorage Available If you are interested in seeing this unit call, text or email me at any time!
146 Pierrepont Street
146 Pierrepont Street, Brooklyn, NY
$9,231
Penthouse luxury at The Pierrepont in beautiful Brooklyn Heights. Come home to this bright 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom apartment to enjoy the views and relax in style. 1 month free on a 13 month term lease with No Broker Fee.
56 Court street
56 Court Street, Brooklyn, NY
$2,100
Charming large lofty studio condo in well maintained elevator building in Brooklyn Heights. Small foyer, separate fully equipped kitchen with dishwasher and microwave. Large nicely tiled bathroom.
36 Cranberry Street
36 Cranberry Street, Brooklyn, NY
$7,950
Brooklyn Heights, Welcome home..... Entire Brownstone for rent! 4.5 Bedrooms, 2.
118 Montague Street
118 Montague Street, Brooklyn, NY
$3,000
SHOWING BY VIDEO TOUR ONLY **The Corcoran Group is pleased to present 118 Montague Street residence 4 for rent. The original details are just as breathtaking in person as they are in the photographs.
70 Clark Street
70 Clark Street, Brooklyn, NY
$2,100
No Fee''''''***Video tour available**70 Clark St offers a living experience unique to Brooklyn Heights--and the entire city.
43 Sidney Pl
43 Sidney Place, Brooklyn, NY
$5,500
42 Sidney Place Brooklyn, NY 11201 - Property Id: 180290 This 4 bedroom apartment features a washer and dryer inside the unit and access to the building's roof deck! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
360 Furman St Apt 905
360 Furman Street, Brooklyn, NY
$7,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 360 Furman St Apt 905 in Brooklyn. View photos, descriptions and more!
40 SIDNEY PLACE
40 Sidney Place, Brooklyn, NY
$2,300
Charming top floor of brownstone. Located on a beautiful tree lined street in Prime Brooklyn Heights close to Boro Hall. Hardwood floors, charming details, high ceilings. Quiet, well maintained townhouse.
153 Remsen Street
153 Remsen Street, Brooklyn, NY
$4,359
Spacious one bedroom home in heart of Brooklyn Heights. Crafted from limestone and granite, 153 Remsen's stately facade reflects its classic Brooklyn Heights setting.
1 Willow Place
1 Willow Place, Brooklyn, NY
$1,950
Charming, quiet and comfortable, this sunny studio with ingenious sleeping loft and generous walk-in closet is located on one of our most idyllic Brooklyn Heights blocks, close to all trains and services and Brooklyn Bridge Park.
52 Clark Street
52 Clark Street, Brooklyn, NY
$3,050
Prime Brooklyn Heights Location 52 Clark Street, Apt 6M NO FEE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST ABOUT THE APARTMENT: Open Sky Views (From Both Bedroom AND Living Room!), King-Size Bedroom, Stainless Steel Windowed Kitchen, Whirlpool
55 Joralemon Street
55 Joralemon Street, Brooklyn, NY
$3,250
Light, charm, beauty and location make this large, sun filled Brooklyn Heights 1 bedroom a real prize to secure. This top floor, floor through even has it's own washer/dryer, dishwasher, wood burning fireplace, intimate storage loft.
68 Montague Street
68 Montague Street, Brooklyn, NY
$2,795
JUST LISTED! INTRODUCING 68 MONTAGUE STREET! 68 Montague Street, Apt.
165 Clinton Street
165 Clinton Street, Brooklyn, NY
$5,200
Wonderful Parlor and Garden Duplex! Gorgeous detail on the Parlor floor. High ceilings, columns, original mantles, and more. French doors, beamed ceiling in dining room. The garden floor has three spacious bedrooms and one smaller bedroom.
137 Atlantic Avenue
137 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
$6,100
Fantastic 3BR 2Bth available in the most central location in Brooklyn Heights.This newly renovated large 3BR has its own terrace and is bright and airy.
96 HICKS STREET
96 Hicks Street, Brooklyn, NY
$2,600
Charming North Heights Brownstone. Entire floor of historic home. Hardwood floors, crown moldings, lots of character!. Great light and space. No pets/no smoking please. August 1
117 State Street
117 State Street, Brooklyn, NY
$3,850
Two Bedrooms on the top Floor. Lovely details. Built in bookshelves. Washer & dryer. Hardwood floors. Great condition. Bathroom is off master bedroom. Great light and space.
27 PIERREPONT STREET
27 Pierrepont Street, Brooklyn, NY
$3,200
Great apartment in incredible mansion. Best location, next to the promenade. Soaring ceilings-wonderful Details. Oversized windows facing South and West. Beautiful hardwood floors, crown moldings. Renovated kitchen with granite countertops.
293 Henry Street
293 Henry Street, Brooklyn, NY
$7,000
Fantastic 2BR - Flex 3BR - 2Bth available on one of the most desirable blocks in Brooklyn Heights. This completely new renovation is flooded with light. This very large 2BR plus den, guest room or office has 12 ft ceilings.
282 Henry Street
282 Henry Street, Brooklyn, NY
$2,600
Charming One Bedroom located in one of the most beautiful tree lined blocks in Brooklyn Heights. Converted townhouse steps away from Atlantic Avenue and Montague Street with its many cafes, restaurants, grocery stores, gourmet markets, and retail.
130 Hicks Street
130 Hicks Street, Brooklyn, NY
$2,650
Renovated alcove studio apartment in a prime Brooklyn Heights location. Tall ceilings, huge windows with lots of light overlooking a private shared courtyard.
245 Henry Street
245 Henry Street, Brooklyn, NY
$3,395
AVAILABLE JULY 15. With an unbelievable Brooklyn Heights location and boutique co-op charm, this spacious one bedroom has everything a homeowner could wish for.
