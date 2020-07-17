Rent Calculator
2347 Ocean Ave
Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:10 AM
2347 Ocean Ave
2347 Ocean Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2347 Ocean Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11229
Sheepshead Bay
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Studio, 1 Bath apartment for rent at Ocean Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11229 in Gravesend, Brooklyn. Pets Allowed. Close to the B and Q lines.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2347 Ocean Ave have any available units?
2347 Ocean Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brooklyn, NY
.
Is 2347 Ocean Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2347 Ocean Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2347 Ocean Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2347 Ocean Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2347 Ocean Ave offer parking?
No, 2347 Ocean Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2347 Ocean Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2347 Ocean Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2347 Ocean Ave have a pool?
No, 2347 Ocean Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2347 Ocean Ave have accessible units?
No, 2347 Ocean Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2347 Ocean Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2347 Ocean Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2347 Ocean Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2347 Ocean Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
