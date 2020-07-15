All apartments in Brooklyn
189 East 18th Street
189 East 18th Street

189 East 18th Street · (212) 729-6298
Location

189 East 18th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-C · Avail. now

$1,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
No Fee Large, beautiful 1-bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Prospect Park South!

This bright unit features a separate kitchen, a very large bedroom.

Nestled in historic Prospect Park South is this beautifully maintained prewar building. Surrounded by quiet, tree-lined streets and with Prospect Park three short blocks away, enjoy quiet city living whilst still being centrally located to all. Have your morning cup of coffee at the cosy Elk Cafe. Follow that up with a brunch at The Farm at Adderly. End your night with a delicious dinner at the whimsical Honey Badger and a drink at The Parkside. Convenience to your other shopping and wellness needs is readily available two blocks away with Key Food, Rite Aid and Blink on Flatbush Avenue. Located 3 blocks from the B and Q trains at Church Ave. Pets Welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 189 East 18th Street have any available units?
189 East 18th Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 189 East 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
189 East 18th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 189 East 18th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 189 East 18th Street is pet friendly.
Does 189 East 18th Street offer parking?
No, 189 East 18th Street does not offer parking.
Does 189 East 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 189 East 18th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 189 East 18th Street have a pool?
No, 189 East 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 189 East 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 189 East 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 189 East 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 189 East 18th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 189 East 18th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 189 East 18th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
