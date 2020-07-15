189 East 18th Street

Amenities

No Fee Large, beautiful 1-bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Prospect Park South!



This bright unit features a separate kitchen, a very large bedroom.



Nestled in historic Prospect Park South is this beautifully maintained prewar building. Surrounded by quiet, tree-lined streets and with Prospect Park three short blocks away, enjoy quiet city living whilst still being centrally located to all. Have your morning cup of coffee at the cosy Elk Cafe. Follow that up with a brunch at The Farm at Adderly. End your night with a delicious dinner at the whimsical Honey Badger and a drink at The Parkside. Convenience to your other shopping and wellness needs is readily available two blocks away with Key Food, Rite Aid and Blink on Flatbush Avenue. Located 3 blocks from the B and Q trains at Church Ave. Pets Welcome.