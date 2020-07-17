178 North 5th Street

Amenities

For September 1st: Boutique Loft Living At its Absolute Finest...Presenting an Extraordinary Opportunity to Live the Brooklyn Dream in The Quintessential Williamsburg Loft! Please click video to preview!Welcome home to a rarely unique Condo Loft Conversion in the most desirable sector of The Northside. This Full-Floor Penthouse Loft span approximately 2,200 SF on the 3rd floor of a boutique, non-elevator loft building. Currently it is set up as a 3BD + Home Office, 2.5BA and showcasing a private 1,080 SF finished Rooftop Oasis above the residence! While preserving exquisite original details, the space has been flawlessly modernized for your comforts and pleasure. Entering the loft residence, the foyer features a guest bathroom, plenty of closets for storage and a laundry room/utility closet. Continue along the foyer into an immense great room surrounded by exposed brick. The open chef's kitchen is equipped w. teak wood counter tops, abundant white cabinetry and sleek high-end built-in appliances: Bosch gas range & microwave, Miele oven & dishwasher and Liebherr refrigerator. If all of that isn't enough for those who are chef enthusiasts....another standalone fridge lies within a massive pantry! Behind the living room at the end of the space is the master suite boasting en-suite bath with glass-enclosed shower, deep soaking tub, large closets and a spacious, sunny master bedroom. On the opposite end of the apartment (corner of Driggs & N 5th), there are 2 sizable bedrooms, home office and full bath. Ascend the staircase onto a jaw-dropping Roof Deck with soaring views of Williamsburg...it's truly an oasis within the heart of this concrete jungle! Words cannot justify the superb location. The gorgeous boutique brick condo loft is 1-2 blocks away from major retailers such as Whole Foods, Apple, Equinox & Duane Reade. World-class restaurants, charming cafes, shopping, and services are all right outside your door steps. The Bedford Ave L subway line is 2 blocks away, the NYC Ferry is 5-6 blocks away.the convenience of Manhattan is just moments away. Don't miss out!