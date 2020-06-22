All apartments in Brooklyn
127 Parkside Avenue
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:13 AM

127 Parkside Avenue

127 Parkside Avenue · (347) 422-0856
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

127 Parkside Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
air conditioning
elevator
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
game room
parking
garage
lobby
media room
tennis court
valet service
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment for rent in Flatbush. This great Prospect Park South home accepts pets (On approval), and in-unit washer/dryer. The building offers additional amenities, including: prewar, postwar, doorman, virtual_doorman, parttime_doorman, fulltime_doorman, elevator, walk_up, garage, parking_available, gym, fitness_facility, tennis, swimming_pool, storage_available, cold_storage, package_room, bike_room, attended_lobby, concierge, live_work, media_room, green_building, smoke_free, guarantors, landmark, gifts, air_rights, copurchase, lounge, parents, childrens_playroom, sublets, senior_community, pied_a_terre, community_recreation_facilities, mixed_use, full_service, new_dev, Live-in Super, landlease, FIOS Available, laundry_in_building. B,Q,S,F and G trains are nearby! Call, text or email today to see this excellent Prospect Park South apartment before your competitors do!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Parkside Avenue have any available units?
127 Parkside Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 127 Parkside Avenue have?
Some of 127 Parkside Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Parkside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
127 Parkside Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Parkside Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 127 Parkside Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 127 Parkside Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 127 Parkside Avenue does offer parking.
Does 127 Parkside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 127 Parkside Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Parkside Avenue have a pool?
No, 127 Parkside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 127 Parkside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 127 Parkside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Parkside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 Parkside Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 127 Parkside Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 127 Parkside Avenue has units with air conditioning.
