105 MALCOLM X BLVD
105 MALCOLM X BLVD

105 Malcolm X Boulevard · (646) 261-6626
Location

105 Malcolm X Boulevard, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
FULL FLOOR 2 BEDROOM/ 1 BATH! LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT.

Featuring: KING SIZED bedroom that fits an entire bedroom set, SECOND bedroom works well as a den, child's room or guest room; The pass-through kitchen is located off of the living room, the kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, exposed brick, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the unit and a modern bathroom!
Tenant only pays electric!

LANDLORD REQUIREMENTS:
40X THE RENT & 650+ CREDIT SCORE.
No pets, sorry.
Guarantors welcomed: 80X THE RENT & 650+ CREDIT SCORE.
TEXT NICOLE TO SEE THE APT VIDEOS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 MALCOLM X BLVD have any available units?
105 MALCOLM X BLVD has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 105 MALCOLM X BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
105 MALCOLM X BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 MALCOLM X BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 105 MALCOLM X BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 105 MALCOLM X BLVD offer parking?
No, 105 MALCOLM X BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 105 MALCOLM X BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 MALCOLM X BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 MALCOLM X BLVD have a pool?
No, 105 MALCOLM X BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 105 MALCOLM X BLVD have accessible units?
No, 105 MALCOLM X BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 105 MALCOLM X BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 MALCOLM X BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 MALCOLM X BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 MALCOLM X BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
