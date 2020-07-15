105 MALCOLM X BLVD

Amenities

FULL FLOOR 2 BEDROOM/ 1 BATH! LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT.



Featuring: KING SIZED bedroom that fits an entire bedroom set, SECOND bedroom works well as a den, child's room or guest room; The pass-through kitchen is located off of the living room, the kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, exposed brick, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the unit and a modern bathroom!

Tenant only pays electric!



LANDLORD REQUIREMENTS:

40X THE RENT & 650+ CREDIT SCORE.

No pets, sorry.

Guarantors welcomed: 80X THE RENT & 650+ CREDIT SCORE.

TEXT NICOLE TO SEE THE APT VIDEOS!