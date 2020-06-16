Rent Calculator
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1081 Canosa
1081 East Canosa Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1081 East Canosa Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89104
Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
One story ! 3 bedrooms, big family room of open kitchen, 3 mins Las Vegas STRIP ! 5 mins law court & casino. Wide
lot, walled in backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1081 Canosa have any available units?
1081 Canosa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Las Vegas, NV
.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Las Vegas Rent Report
.
Is 1081 Canosa currently offering any rent specials?
1081 Canosa isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1081 Canosa pet-friendly?
No, 1081 Canosa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Las Vegas
.
Does 1081 Canosa offer parking?
No, 1081 Canosa does not offer parking.
Does 1081 Canosa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1081 Canosa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1081 Canosa have a pool?
No, 1081 Canosa does not have a pool.
Does 1081 Canosa have accessible units?
No, 1081 Canosa does not have accessible units.
Does 1081 Canosa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1081 Canosa has units with dishwashers.
Does 1081 Canosa have units with air conditioning?
No, 1081 Canosa does not have units with air conditioning.
