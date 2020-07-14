All apartments in Las Vegas
Pinehurst Condominiums.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:23 AM

Pinehurst Condominiums

6650 W Warm Springs Rd · (724) 305-2822
Location

6650 W Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89139
Coronado Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2171 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 2172 · Avail. now

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 1091 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2096 · Avail. now

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1156 sqft

Unit 2140 · Avail. now

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1156 sqft

Unit 2053 · Avail. now

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1156 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pinehurst Condominiums.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
playground
Modern residences await you at Pinehurst Condominiums Luxury Rentals. Come experience the best in condo living. Our community offers beautiful condo homes for rent in the heart of Las Vegas, Nevada. We are just minutes away from the best local shopping, major freeways, restaurants, and entertainment attractions. Let Pinehurst Condominiums Luxury Rentals be your gateway to an upscale lifestyle. We offer five beautifully designed floor plans with one, two, and three bedroom options. You will appreciate all the fine designer touches that have been appointed in all of our condominiums. Pinehurst Condominiums Luxury Rentals features gourmet kitchens equipped with modern appliances, abundant counter and cabinet space, spacious walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and more! Enjoy the details that make the subtle difference between a place to live and a place to call home in Las Vegas, Nevada. Our residents in Las Vegas, Nevada enjoy a wide array of superb community amenities. Take advantage of our resort-style swimming pools, soothing spas, clubhouse, state-of-the-art fitness center, children's play area and more! All the little pleasures that make life more enjoyable can be found here. Call us today to schedule your personal tour of Pinehurst Condominiums Luxury Rentals.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $325
Move-in Fees: Additional qualifying fee: $250-$500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Combined 50 lbs, aggressive breed
Parking Details: Garages: $95/month, 1 assigned spot, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Pinehurst Condominiums have any available units?
Pinehurst Condominiums has 8 units available starting at $1,015 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Pinehurst Condominiums have?
Some of Pinehurst Condominiums's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pinehurst Condominiums currently offering any rent specials?
Pinehurst Condominiums is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pinehurst Condominiums pet-friendly?
Yes, Pinehurst Condominiums is pet friendly.
Does Pinehurst Condominiums offer parking?
Yes, Pinehurst Condominiums offers parking.
Does Pinehurst Condominiums have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pinehurst Condominiums offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pinehurst Condominiums have a pool?
Yes, Pinehurst Condominiums has a pool.
Does Pinehurst Condominiums have accessible units?
Yes, Pinehurst Condominiums has accessible units.
Does Pinehurst Condominiums have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pinehurst Condominiums has units with dishwashers.

