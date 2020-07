Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated bathtub range walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room cats allowed dogs allowed

Tower at Tropicana Apartments in Las Vegas, Nevada has all the amenities of today's lifestyle including luxurious mature landscaping with swimming pools, outdoor spa, and a two story fitness center all in a private gated community located minutes from the famous Las Vegas Strip.



Choose from 5 Spacious Fully Remodeled Floor plans offering distinctive 1 and 2 bedrooms with wonderful views including full size washer/dryer and fully equipped kitchens. While others are on the highway, you'll be enjoying your home.