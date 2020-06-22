85 Fantasia Lane, Henderson, NV 89074 Green Valley South
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This is a beautiful self contained "Guest House" behind main property on 85 Fantasia 700sqft. There is a marble floor with full kitchen with washer and dryer. One Bedroom & one bath. Utilities are included. Owner requires renter insurance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 85 FANTASIA Lane have any available units?
85 FANTASIA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henderson, NV.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 85 FANTASIA Lane have?
Some of 85 FANTASIA Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 FANTASIA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
85 FANTASIA Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.