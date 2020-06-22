All apartments in Henderson
Find more places like 85 FANTASIA Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henderson, NV
/
85 FANTASIA Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:11 AM

85 FANTASIA Lane

85 Fantasia Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Henderson
See all
Green Valley South
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

85 Fantasia Lane, Henderson, NV 89074
Green Valley South

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This is a beautiful self contained "Guest House" behind main property on 85 Fantasia 700sqft. There is a marble floor with full kitchen with washer and dryer. One Bedroom & one bath. Utilities are included. Owner requires renter insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 FANTASIA Lane have any available units?
85 FANTASIA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henderson, NV.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 85 FANTASIA Lane have?
Some of 85 FANTASIA Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 FANTASIA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
85 FANTASIA Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 FANTASIA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 85 FANTASIA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henderson.
Does 85 FANTASIA Lane offer parking?
No, 85 FANTASIA Lane does not offer parking.
Does 85 FANTASIA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 85 FANTASIA Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 FANTASIA Lane have a pool?
No, 85 FANTASIA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 85 FANTASIA Lane have accessible units?
No, 85 FANTASIA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 85 FANTASIA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 85 FANTASIA Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta NV
1250 Wigwam Parkway
Henderson, NV 89074
Cyan at Green Valley
1350 Kelso Dunes Ave
Henderson, NV 89014
Chateau Calais at Seven Hills
975 Seven Hills Dr
Henderson, NV 89052
Remington Canyon
1000 American Pacific Dr
Henderson, NV 89074
Veritas
3370 Saint Rose Pkwy
Henderson, NV 89052
Miro at The Parc
1651 American Pacific Dr
Henderson, NV 89074
Townhomes at Horizon Ridge
540 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy
Henderson, NV 89012
Domain
831 Coronado Center Dr
Henderson, NV 89052

Similar Pages

Henderson 1 BedroomsHenderson 2 Bedrooms
Henderson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHenderson Pet Friendly Places
Henderson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVLaughlin, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Green Valley NorthGibson SpringsMc Cullough Hills
Seven HillsGreen Valley SouthGreen Valley Ranch
Whitney RanchValley View

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesNevada State College
Touro University NevadaCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las Vegas