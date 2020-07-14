Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Welcome to South Valley Ranch, located in beautiful Henderson, NV! South Valley Ranch Apartments offers a luxurious lifestyle cloistered within a well-planned private community. You'll experience striking mountain views while still enjoying the accessibility of metro Las Vegas with immediate freeway access. Choose from four spacious floor plans with tall ceilings and walk-in closets. Special touches adorn the interior spaces, such as vanities with drawers, in-home full-size washer and dryer, designer coordinated color schemes, and fireplaces in select units. Work up a sweat in our resident fitness center or escape the heat at our resort-style pool with cabanas and gas grilling stations. Keep your vehicle well protected from the intense sun in your garage with electric door opener or reserved covered parking area. We are a pet-friendly community and do not have size restrictions on canines, plus your pooch will love our fenced dog park and play area. Your new home is conveniently ...