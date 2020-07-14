All apartments in Henderson
Find more places like South Valley Ranch Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henderson, NV
/
South Valley Ranch Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:36 PM

South Valley Ranch Apartments

701 Aspen Peak Loop · (702) 935-5642
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Henderson
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

701 Aspen Peak Loop, Henderson, NV 89011
South Valley Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1221 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 809 sqft

Unit 3723 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 809 sqft

Unit 3624 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 809 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2823 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1027 sqft

Unit 0411 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1027 sqft

Unit 1511 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1027 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from South Valley Ranch Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome to South Valley Ranch, located in beautiful Henderson, NV! South Valley Ranch Apartments offers a luxurious lifestyle cloistered within a well-planned private community. You'll experience striking mountain views while still enjoying the accessibility of metro Las Vegas with immediate freeway access. Choose from four spacious floor plans with tall ceilings and walk-in closets. Special touches adorn the interior spaces, such as vanities with drawers, in-home full-size washer and dryer, designer coordinated color schemes, and fireplaces in select units. Work up a sweat in our resident fitness center or escape the heat at our resort-style pool with cabanas and gas grilling stations. Keep your vehicle well protected from the intense sun in your garage with electric door opener or reserved covered parking area. We are a pet-friendly community and do not have size restrictions on canines, plus your pooch will love our fenced dog park and play area. Your new home is conveniently ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy. Covered lot. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does South Valley Ranch Apartments have any available units?
South Valley Ranch Apartments has 9 units available starting at $1,120 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does South Valley Ranch Apartments have?
Some of South Valley Ranch Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is South Valley Ranch Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
South Valley Ranch Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is South Valley Ranch Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, South Valley Ranch Apartments is pet friendly.
Does South Valley Ranch Apartments offer parking?
Yes, South Valley Ranch Apartments offers parking.
Does South Valley Ranch Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, South Valley Ranch Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does South Valley Ranch Apartments have a pool?
Yes, South Valley Ranch Apartments has a pool.
Does South Valley Ranch Apartments have accessible units?
No, South Valley Ranch Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does South Valley Ranch Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, South Valley Ranch Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for South Valley Ranch Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vantage Lofts
201 S Gibson Rd
Henderson, NV 89012
Veritas
3370 Saint Rose Pkwy
Henderson, NV 89052
23Twelve Luxe Apartments
2312 N Green Valley Pkwy
Henderson, NV 89014
Miro at The Parc
1651 American Pacific Dr
Henderson, NV 89074
Prelude at the Park
501 E Lake Mead Pkwy
Henderson, NV 89015
Adiamo
1350 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy
Henderson, NV 89012
Horizon Seniors
990 Equestrian Drive
Henderson, NV 89002
Arroyo Grande
225 S Stephanie St
Henderson, NV 89012

Similar Pages

Henderson 1 BedroomsHenderson 2 Bedrooms
Henderson Apartments with PoolHenderson Dog Friendly Apartments
Henderson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVLaughlin, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Green Valley NorthGibson SpringsMc Cullough Hills
Seven HillsGreen Valley SouthGreen Valley Ranch
Whitney RanchValley View

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesNevada State College
Touro University NevadaCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las Vegas
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity