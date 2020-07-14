Aspen Peak Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly accessible 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments hot tub online portal

Condominiums at Aspen Peak offer all the comforts of home in a setting that can't be beat. It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved. Aspen Peak's warm and inviting condominium community is nestled in Henderson, Nevada where everything you love is just minutes away and close proximity to shopping, dining, parks, and entertainment. Choose between two and three bedroom floor plans that are creatively designed with attractive amenities to enhance your lifestyle. These condominium homes come standard with air conditioning, balcony or patio, breakfast bar, plush carpeting, ceiling fans, dishwasher, tile floors, vertical blinds, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer in each unit. Become a resident of Aspen Peak and gain access to all the wonderful community amenities and services it offers. Community features include access to public transportation, assigned parking, beautiful landscaping, clubhouse, gated access, guest parking, on-site/on-call maintenance, shimmering swimming pool, and soothing spa/hot tub. Call us today and see why Condominiums at Aspen Peak are the ideal place to call home.