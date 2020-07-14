All apartments in Henderson
Find more places like
Aspen Peak Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henderson, NV
/
Aspen Peak Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Aspen Peak Apartments

833 Aspen Peak Loop · (702) 710-6024
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Henderson
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

833 Aspen Peak Loop, Henderson, NV 89011
South Valley Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0924 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1158 sqft

Unit 0221 · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1249 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aspen Peak Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
accessible
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
Condominiums at Aspen Peak offer all the comforts of home in a setting that can't be beat. It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved. Aspen Peak's warm and inviting condominium community is nestled in Henderson, Nevada where everything you love is just minutes away and close proximity to shopping, dining, parks, and entertainment. Choose between two and three bedroom floor plans that are creatively designed with attractive amenities to enhance your lifestyle. These condominium homes come standard with air conditioning, balcony or patio, breakfast bar, plush carpeting, ceiling fans, dishwasher, tile floors, vertical blinds, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer in each unit. Become a resident of Aspen Peak and gain access to all the wonderful community amenities and services it offers. Community features include access to public transportation, assigned parking, beautiful landscaping, clubhouse, gated access, guest parking, on-site/on-call maintenance, shimmering swimming pool, and soothing spa/hot tub. Call us today and see why Condominiums at Aspen Peak are the ideal place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 application fee
Deposit: $250 standard deposit
Move-in Fees: $200 Administration fee due at move-in
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Pets must weigh 50 pounds or less
Parking Details: Open parking is non-assigned parking. Detached garages are assigned per home.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Aspen Peak Apartments have any available units?
Aspen Peak Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does Aspen Peak Apartments have?
Some of Aspen Peak Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aspen Peak Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Aspen Peak Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aspen Peak Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Aspen Peak Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Aspen Peak Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Aspen Peak Apartments offers parking.
Does Aspen Peak Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aspen Peak Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aspen Peak Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Aspen Peak Apartments has a pool.
Does Aspen Peak Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Aspen Peak Apartments has accessible units.
Does Aspen Peak Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aspen Peak Apartments has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Cyan at Green Valley
1350 Kelso Dunes Ave
Henderson, NV 89014
Positano
10115 Jeffreys St
Henderson, NV 89052
Elysian at the District
2151 Village Walk Dr
Henderson, NV 89012
23Twelve Luxe Apartments
2312 N Green Valley Pkwy
Henderson, NV 89014
One60
160 Cielo Abierto Way
Henderson, NV 89012
Elevate
111 S Gibson Rd
Henderson, NV 89012
Madison at Black Mountain
640 E Horizon Dr
Henderson, NV 89015
Arroyo Grande
225 S Stephanie St
Henderson, NV 89012

Similar Pages

Henderson 1 BedroomsHenderson 2 BedroomsHenderson Apartments with PoolHenderson Dog Friendly ApartmentsHenderson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NVSunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NVWinchester, NVLaughlin, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Green Valley NorthGibson SpringsMc Cullough HillsSeven HillsGreen Valley SouthGreen Valley RanchWhitney RanchValley View

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesNevada State CollegeTouro University NevadaCollege of Southern NevadaUniversity of Nevada-Las Vegas