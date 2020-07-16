Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking

1634 Crest Road Available 07/31/20 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom ~ 1634 Crest Road ~ Single Family House ~ Close to NCSU~ Pets Allowed!! - Charming home, within walking distance to NCSU campus! Enjoy evenings on the large front porch. Has a fenced-in back yard & rear deck (tenant responsible for yard maintenance). Hardwood floors & vinyl. Attic storage. Gas heat & central air (tenant repsonsible for utilities). One pet ok with $200 pet fee - subject to breed restrictions. Parking available in driveway or street.



School District: Weatherstone (ES), Davis Dr. (MS), Athens Dr. (HS).



SHOWINGS WILL BEGIN FOR OCCUPIED UNITS JUNE 1, 2020!!!



No Cats Allowed



