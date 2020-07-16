All apartments in Raleigh
1634 Crest Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

1634 Crest Road

1634 Crest Road · (919) 256-2875 ext. 2875
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1634 Crest Road, Raleigh, NC 27606

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1634 Crest Road · Avail. Jul 31

$1,295

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
1634 Crest Road Available 07/31/20 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom ~ 1634 Crest Road ~ Single Family House ~ Close to NCSU~ Pets Allowed!! - Charming home, within walking distance to NCSU campus! Enjoy evenings on the large front porch. Has a fenced-in back yard & rear deck (tenant responsible for yard maintenance). Hardwood floors & vinyl. Attic storage. Gas heat & central air (tenant repsonsible for utilities). One pet ok with $200 pet fee - subject to breed restrictions. Parking available in driveway or street.

School District: Weatherstone (ES), Davis Dr. (MS), Athens Dr. (HS).

For additional information, visit our website at www.rhynemanagement.com or call 919-256-2878 for an appointment!
SHOWINGS WILL BEGIN FOR OCCUPIED UNITS JUNE 1, 2020!!!

Sam Stewart
Site Manager

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2418834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1634 Crest Road have any available units?
1634 Crest Road has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1634 Crest Road have?
Some of 1634 Crest Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1634 Crest Road currently offering any rent specials?
1634 Crest Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1634 Crest Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1634 Crest Road is pet friendly.
Does 1634 Crest Road offer parking?
Yes, 1634 Crest Road offers parking.
Does 1634 Crest Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1634 Crest Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1634 Crest Road have a pool?
No, 1634 Crest Road does not have a pool.
Does 1634 Crest Road have accessible units?
No, 1634 Crest Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1634 Crest Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1634 Crest Road does not have units with dishwashers.
