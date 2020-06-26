All apartments in Raleigh
Montecito West

1313 Hardimont Rd · (919) 335-4005
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1313 Hardimont Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609

Price and availability

VERIFIED 25 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1217-09 · Avail. Aug 28

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

Unit 1309-01 · Avail. now

$910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Montecito West.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
e-payments
bbq/grill
tennis court
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
internet access
online portal
Take a Virtual Tour

Welcome to Montecito West Apartments, the gem in Midtown East in Raleigh, NC. Our spacious one and two-bedroom apartments have features that will make your life easier. Our pet friendly community includes the features you need to keep your four-legged friend happy and healthy. Plus, our community amenities have recently been upgraded, keeping your satisfaction as our top priority. Montecito West apartments are found in an established neighborhood and priced right for anyone looking for an ideal location with features to keep you comfortable.

Commute to Durham, Cary, and Chapel Hill with easy access to the I-440 and 24L bus line. We are only 1.5 miles from the Wegmans Shopping Center or just 30 mintues walking distance. Keep your days relaxing at Eastgate Park and Shelley Lake Park, and your nights pleasing at Kings Dining and Entertainment. Shop for your favorite groceries and items at North Hills Mall, Trader Joes, Walmart Supercenter, and Lidl or treat yourself

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, & 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $75 amenity fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: breed restrictions
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Montecito West have any available units?
Montecito West has 2 units available starting at $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does Montecito West have?
Some of Montecito West's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Montecito West currently offering any rent specials?
Montecito West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Montecito West pet-friendly?
Yes, Montecito West is pet friendly.
Does Montecito West offer parking?
Yes, Montecito West offers parking.
Does Montecito West have units with washers and dryers?
No, Montecito West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Montecito West have a pool?
Yes, Montecito West has a pool.
Does Montecito West have accessible units?
No, Montecito West does not have accessible units.
Does Montecito West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Montecito West has units with dishwashers.
