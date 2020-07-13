Marshall Park Apartments & Townhomes.

Lease Length: We offer 3-12 month lease terms. Lease terms vary based on floor plan and availability.Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $199 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet, additional $100 pet fee for a second pet.
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month/dog
restrictions: All pets over 35 lbs. must reside on the 1st floor only. We do not allow Pit Bulls or any mix combination of this breed. Based on our community’s location, there may be other breed restrictions that we follow in accordance with laws and local ordinances.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage units: $1/per sqft.