Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:53 PM

Marshall Park Apartments & Townhomes

Open Now until 7pm
3950 Fairsted Dr · (919) 328-3990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Ask us about our Free Rent Special and Worry Free Leasing!
Location

3950 Fairsted Dr, Raleigh, NC 27612

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 637 · Avail. Oct 10

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Unit 553 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 435 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 799 sqft

See 13+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 358 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1112 sqft

Unit 314 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1112 sqft

Unit 549 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1112 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Marshall Park Apartments & Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
pool table
putting green
Experience Resort-Style Apartments in Raleigh. Featuring 1- and 2-bedroom apartments or 3-bedroom townhomes which are all pet-friendly. We offer stainless steel appliances, wide plank flooring, a saltwater pool, fitness center with WELLBEATS™ on-demand fitness classes and much more. Plus, enjoy direct Greenway trail access, seconds to the Beltline, and minutes to the Crabtree Valley Mall. And only a 20 minute drive to Research Triangle Park, easy access to PNC Arena and just 15 minutes to Raleigh-Durham International Airport. We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual and social distanced, in-person tours by appointment. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant or visit our website to view our 360 degree virtual tours.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: We offer 3-12 month lease terms. Lease terms vary based on floor plan and availability.
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $199 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet, additional $100 pet fee for a second pet.
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month/dog
restrictions: All pets over 35 lbs. must reside on the 1st floor only. We do not allow Pit Bulls or any mix combination of this breed. Based on our community’s location, there may be other breed restrictions that we follow in accordance with laws and local ordinances.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage units: $1/per sqft.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Marshall Park Apartments & Townhomes have any available units?
Marshall Park Apartments & Townhomes has 22 units available starting at $1,180 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does Marshall Park Apartments & Townhomes have?
Some of Marshall Park Apartments & Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Marshall Park Apartments & Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Marshall Park Apartments & Townhomes is offering the following rent specials: Ask us about our Free Rent Special and Worry Free Leasing!
Is Marshall Park Apartments & Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Marshall Park Apartments & Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Marshall Park Apartments & Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Marshall Park Apartments & Townhomes offers parking.
Does Marshall Park Apartments & Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Marshall Park Apartments & Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Marshall Park Apartments & Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Marshall Park Apartments & Townhomes has a pool.
Does Marshall Park Apartments & Townhomes have accessible units?
Yes, Marshall Park Apartments & Townhomes has accessible units.
Does Marshall Park Apartments & Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Marshall Park Apartments & Townhomes has units with dishwashers.

