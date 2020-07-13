Marshall Park Apartments & Townhomes.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel carpet oven Property Amenities accessible basketball court business center clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly pool table putting green

Experience Resort-Style Apartments in Raleigh. Featuring 1- and 2-bedroom apartments or 3-bedroom townhomes which are all pet-friendly. We offer stainless steel appliances, wide plank flooring, a saltwater pool, fitness center with WELLBEATS™ on-demand fitness classes and much more. Plus, enjoy direct Greenway trail access, seconds to the Beltline, and minutes to the Crabtree Valley Mall. And only a 20 minute drive to Research Triangle Park, easy access to PNC Arena and just 15 minutes to Raleigh-Durham International Airport. We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual and social distanced, in-person tours by appointment. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant or visit our website to view our 360 degree virtual tours.