All apartments in Raleigh
Find more places like Mordecai On Clover.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
Mordecai On Clover
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:49 AM

Mordecai On Clover

420 Clover Ln · (919) 587-8733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Raleigh
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

420 Clover Ln, Raleigh, NC 27604
East Mordecai

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 408D · Avail. Aug 17

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 405E · Avail. Sep 12

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 417B · Avail. Sep 13

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1050 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mordecai On Clover.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
RENOVATIONS CURRENTLY UNDERWAY!RESERVE YOUR MORDECAI RALEIGH TOWNHOME APARTMENT TODAY!Conveniently situated in Raleigh’s historic Mordecai neighborhood, the Mordecai on Clover Townhome Apartments feature the intimate charm and privacy expected in one of the most established areas in the city. Beyond the immediate conveniences of the neighborhood, including walking access to dining, entertainment, retail, and fitness options off of Person Street, the Mordecai on Clover is just minutes from Downtown Raleigh, numerous schools and universities, Seaboard Station, Cameron Village, North Hills, and the I-440 Beltline.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $300 to full month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Aggressive breeds are not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mordecai On Clover have any available units?
Mordecai On Clover has 5 units available starting at $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does Mordecai On Clover have?
Some of Mordecai On Clover's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mordecai On Clover currently offering any rent specials?
Mordecai On Clover is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mordecai On Clover pet-friendly?
Yes, Mordecai On Clover is pet friendly.
Does Mordecai On Clover offer parking?
Yes, Mordecai On Clover offers parking.
Does Mordecai On Clover have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mordecai On Clover does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mordecai On Clover have a pool?
No, Mordecai On Clover does not have a pool.
Does Mordecai On Clover have accessible units?
No, Mordecai On Clover does not have accessible units.
Does Mordecai On Clover have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mordecai On Clover has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Mordecai On Clover?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Grand Arbor Reserve Apartment Homes
2419 Wycliff Rd
Raleigh, NC 27607
Clarion Crossing
1141 Crab Orchard Dr
Raleigh, NC 27606
Crabtree Lakeside
5510 Homewood Banks Drive
Raleigh, NC 27612
Bridgeport
4101 Lake Lynn Dr
Raleigh, NC 27613
Adara Alexander Place
7610 Aura Loop
Raleigh, NC 27617
Camden Crest
5200 Summit Manor Ln
Raleigh, NC 27613
Legacy at Wakefield
14411 Calloway Gap Road
Raleigh, NC 27614
River Haven
9310 River Haven Place
Raleigh, NC 27616

Similar Pages

Raleigh 1 BedroomsRaleigh 2 Bedrooms
Raleigh Dog Friendly ApartmentsRaleigh Pet Friendly Places
Raleigh Studio ApartmentsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Apex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NC
Carrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RaleighUniversity Park
Cameron VillageOlde East Raleigh
BrooklynWest Morgan

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Shaw UniversityWake Technical Community College
Fayetteville Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity