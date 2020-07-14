All apartments in Raleigh
Tryon Village
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Tryon Village

2421 Fairway Dr · (919) 355-3071
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2421 Fairway Dr, Raleigh, NC 27603

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 25-03 · Avail. Sep 10

$945

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 24-09D · Avail. Aug 13

$1,020

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 27-08A · Avail. Aug 12

$1,020

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 875 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tryon Village.

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
playground
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bbq/grill
cats allowed
parking
online portal
package receiving
Whether you're looking to kick back after a hard day at the office or kick your heels up and play; Tryon Village Apartments in Raleigh, NC provides amenities that make your home more than just a place to eat and sleep. Not only are our apartments and townhomes ideally located, but we also offer a friendly, efficient staff and a pet-friendly community with no weight limits for dogs. You cannot beat our value for apartments and townhouses for rent in this amazing location in Raleigh, NC! We welcome you to call or stop by Tryon Village Apartments in Raleigh, NC today to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - Up to One Month's Rent
Additional: Monthly Trash Fee- $12, Liability Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $250; ($100 additional One-Time Fee for second pet)
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tryon Village have any available units?
Tryon Village has 4 units available starting at $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does Tryon Village have?
Some of Tryon Village's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tryon Village currently offering any rent specials?
Tryon Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tryon Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Tryon Village is pet friendly.
Does Tryon Village offer parking?
Yes, Tryon Village offers parking.
Does Tryon Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Tryon Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Tryon Village have a pool?
No, Tryon Village does not have a pool.
Does Tryon Village have accessible units?
No, Tryon Village does not have accessible units.
Does Tryon Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tryon Village has units with dishwashers.
