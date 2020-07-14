Tryon Village

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - Up to One Month's Rent
Additional: Monthly Trash Fee- $12, Liability Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $250; ($100 additional One-Time Fee for second pet)
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
Parking Details: Parking Lot.