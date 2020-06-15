All apartments in Durham
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

820 W. Markham Ave.

820 West Markham Avenue · (919) 416-0393
Location

820 West Markham Avenue, Durham, NC 27701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 820 W. Markham Ave. · Avail. Aug 7

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1689 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
820 W. Markham Ave. Available 08/07/20 Spacious 3 BR House in Trinity Park - All Appliances - Near Biking Trail! - Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath home listed on the Duke Park Historic Register and constructed circa 1920. This home now features refinished hardwood floors, central heat and air-conditioning, great back deck and front porch. Private off-street parking. Fantastic floorplan features large eat-in kitchen, separate dining room and high, airy ceilings. Appliances include dishwasher, washer/dryer, and security system.

(RLNE4805691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 W. Markham Ave. have any available units?
820 W. Markham Ave. has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 820 W. Markham Ave. have?
Some of 820 W. Markham Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 W. Markham Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
820 W. Markham Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 W. Markham Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 820 W. Markham Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 820 W. Markham Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 820 W. Markham Ave. does offer parking.
Does 820 W. Markham Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 820 W. Markham Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 W. Markham Ave. have a pool?
No, 820 W. Markham Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 820 W. Markham Ave. have accessible units?
No, 820 W. Markham Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 820 W. Markham Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 W. Markham Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 820 W. Markham Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 820 W. Markham Ave. has units with air conditioning.
