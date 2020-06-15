Amenities
820 W. Markham Ave. Available 08/07/20 Spacious 3 BR House in Trinity Park - All Appliances - Near Biking Trail! - Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath home listed on the Duke Park Historic Register and constructed circa 1920. This home now features refinished hardwood floors, central heat and air-conditioning, great back deck and front porch. Private off-street parking. Fantastic floorplan features large eat-in kitchen, separate dining room and high, airy ceilings. Appliances include dishwasher, washer/dryer, and security system.
(RLNE4805691)