Whetstone Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly cable included garage

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony in unit laundry cable included ceiling fan granite counters stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park gym pool bbq/grill internet access garage parking trash valet

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Whetstone offers residents all the perks of an urban lifestyle surrounded by the Southern charm and hospitality Durham is known for. This new apartment community delivers modern conveniences and designer finishes at every turn. Outdoor living options abound featuring a garden courtyard with grilling lounge and fireplace, stunning saltwater pool and al fresco dining areas. A state-of-art fitness center brings the outdoors inside with oversized floor-to-ceiling windows. Outdoor living options abound featuring a garden courtyard with grilling lounge and fireplace, a stunning saltwater pool with alfresco dining areas, and a pet park with agility equipment for our four-legged residents.