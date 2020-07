Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse concierge dog park 24hr gym game room pool pool table bbq/grill volleyball court parking internet access

Welcome to Haven at Patterson Place Apartments, luxury living in Durham, NC. With a convenient location near I-40 and NC 15-501, an address at Haven at Patterson Place offers easy access to Raleigh, Chapel Hill, Downtown Durham as well as UNC-Chapel Hill and Duke University. With Patterson Place Shopping Mall nearby, you'll find that everything you need is just within reach!



Our open-concept one, two and three bedroom apartment homes are thoughtfully appointed with gourmet kitchens with breakfast bars, faux-wood plank flooring, full-size washer and dryer, private patio or balcony and each bedroom has a private bathroom. These features are also included in our three bedroom townhomes! Our community offers a swimming pool, sand volleyball court, game room with billiards, fitness center, outdoor grilling area and resident lounge. Contact one of our on-site leasing professionals today to secure your new home!