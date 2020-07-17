5549 Jessip Street

Amenities
Move-In Ready, available now! Gorgeous three bedroom end unit townhome convenient to RTP, Brier Creek, I-40 & I-540. Luxury floor plan offers large 1st floor mstr suite, 10+ ft. family room & screened rear patio. Kitchen offers SS appliances, granite counters & ample storage. Two large bedrooms on second floor w/ large walk-in closets; bath w/ garden tub & dual vanity.Enjoy entertaining in the fabulous loft with nearly 22 x 13 ft of space!Pool Community included in rent, must see property!!