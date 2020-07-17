All apartments in Durham
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:06 AM

5549 Jessip Street

5549 Jessip Street · (919) 459-6300
Location

5549 Jessip Street, Durham, NC 27560

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Move-In Ready, available now! Gorgeous three bedroom end unit townhome convenient to RTP, Brier Creek, I-40 & I-540. Luxury floor plan offers large 1st floor mstr suite, 10+ ft. family room & screened rear patio. Kitchen offers SS appliances, granite counters & ample storage. Two large bedrooms on second floor w/ large walk-in closets; bath w/ garden tub & dual vanity.Enjoy entertaining in the fabulous loft with nearly 22 x 13 ft of space!Pool Community included in rent, must see property!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5549 Jessip Street have any available units?
5549 Jessip Street has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5549 Jessip Street have?
Some of 5549 Jessip Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5549 Jessip Street currently offering any rent specials?
5549 Jessip Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5549 Jessip Street pet-friendly?
No, 5549 Jessip Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durham.
Does 5549 Jessip Street offer parking?
Yes, 5549 Jessip Street offers parking.
Does 5549 Jessip Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5549 Jessip Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5549 Jessip Street have a pool?
Yes, 5549 Jessip Street has a pool.
Does 5549 Jessip Street have accessible units?
No, 5549 Jessip Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5549 Jessip Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5549 Jessip Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5549 Jessip Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5549 Jessip Street does not have units with air conditioning.
