Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher extra storage microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court business center clubhouse concierge dog park gym parking pool pool table e-payments bbq/grill garage internet access yoga cats allowed alarm system car wash area cc payments game room media room playground

Everything before you at the center of it all



Imagine living in a premier destination for education, creativity and innovation, counted among the ranks of top minds in the nation. A place where the comforts and conveniences of the place you call home amend to your ever-evolving life.



Welcome to Southpoint Village Apartments in Durham, North Carolina. Our top-notch location centers you among the area’s best employment centers, upscale retail and the renowned Research Triangle Park. A lauded university town, students and employees alike enjoy easy access to Duke and University of Chapel Hill’s hospitals and universities.



We are proud to offer a wide range of floorplans fitted to your life: exquisite studio, 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments in garden or townhome style. Indulge in luxurious living at the center of it all, here at Southpoint Village.