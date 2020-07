Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill bike storage package receiving yoga cats allowed parking bocce court

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Republic Flats in Research Triangle Park. Republic Flats offers brand new 1, 2 and 3 bedroom luxury apartments with exceptional features and unmatched amenities, including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a modern pool and 24-hour fitness center. Since we're located on Davis Drive between I-40 and Triangle Expressway, everything you'll need is just minutes away: the Raleigh-Durham International Airport, dozens of restaurants like Mez Contemporary Mexican and Page Road Grill, Harris Teeter and Sam's Club for shopping, and major employers like the EPA and RTI International.